How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 22 Texas Tech (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) hits the road for a high-stakes showdown against No. 6 Houston (17-3, 9-0 Big 12) on Saturday night. The battle between ranked conference foes tips off at 6:00 PM ET at Fertitta Center.

The Red Raiders enter the matchup with a 16-4 overall record and a strong 7-2 mark in Big 12 play, putting them in a tie for third place in the conference. They opened the season 9-2, with their only early losses coming against St. Joseph’s and Texas A&M. Following a setback against UCF, Texas Tech rebounded by winning seven of their next eight, with Iowa State being the only team to best them in that span. Their latest outing was a showdown with TCU, where they controlled a tight first half before pulling away late with a 9-2 finishing run to secure a 71-57 victory.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are rolling through Big 12 play with a perfect 9-0 conference record, sitting atop the standings at 17-3 overall. They kicked off the season with a win before falling to Auburn, then suffered two more non-conference losses against Alabama and San Diego State. Since then, Houston has been unstoppable, rattling off 13 consecutive wins, including an impressive victory over Kansas. In their most recent game, they dominated West Virginia, building a 20-point halftime lead and cruising to a 63-49 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Cougars vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Houston Cougars vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Texas Tech Red Raiders on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Houston Cougars vs Texas Tech Red Raiders play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

On the Houston side, LJ Cryer paced the Cougars with 17 points in their latest victory over West Virginia. The 6'1" senior guard is their go-to scorer and most lethal outside threat, averaging 13.7 PPG while sinking 54 three-pointers at a 40.6% success rate. Now in his second season with Houston after transferring from Baylor, Cryer recently caught fire, drilling five threes in a single game against West Virginia.

Another perimeter weapon for the Cougars is Emanuel Sharp, a 6'3" junior guard who has buried 48 threes this season at a 44.0% clip from beyond the arc. Sharp is averaging 12.9 PPG in his third year with the program. Holding down the frontcourt is J’Wan Roberts, a 6'8" senior forward who contributes 10.9 PPG and 6.6 RPG, providing a steady inside presence for Houston.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key performers

Texas Tech’s victory over TCU was fueled by a monster performance from JT Toppin, who posted 18 points and 14 rebounds. The 6'9", 225-pound sophomore forward is widely regarded as one of the Big 12’s premier talents and a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft should he choose to declare. Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 16.4 PPG and 8.9 RPG, including a dominant 20-point, 16-rebound showing in a win over Arizona.

From the perimeter, Chance McMillan is Texas Tech’s deadliest sharpshooter. The 6'3" senior guard has knocked down 48 three-pointers at an elite 46.2% clip from deep while contributing 15.0 PPG and 4.3 RPG. Another key offensive weapon is Darrion Williams, a 6'6" junior forward who provides a versatile skill set, averaging 14.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.4 APG.