How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The fourth-ranked Houston Cougars (25-4) will look to keep their momentum rolling as they go for a ninth straight victory when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) on Monday night at the Fertitta Center.

Houston heads into this prime-time showdown fresh off a 73-64 home win over Cincinnati on Saturday. The victory marked the Cougars’ 12th consecutive triumph over the Bearcats and secured them the outright Big 12 regular-season championship for the second year in a row.

Kansas, on the other hand, found itself trailing by 11 at the break against Texas Tech but couldn't complete the comeback despite a strong second-half push. The Jayhawks shot a solid 48 percent from the field but struggled mightily from three-point range, connecting on just 4-of-18 attempts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Cougars vs the Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Houston Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, March 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars vs. the Kansas Jayhawks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

For Houston, senior guard K.J. Cryer serves as the team's offensive catalyst, putting up 14.8 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor. Other players to watch include junior guard Emanuel Sharp (11.8 PPG), senior forward J'Wan Roberts (11.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG), and junior guard Milos Uzan, who chips in 10.9 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Kansas Jayhawks news & key performers

Leading the way for Kansas is senior center Hunter Dickinson, who averages a team-high 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Other key contributors include senior guard Zeke Mayo (14.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG), senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (9.3 PPG, 5.8 APG), and senior forward KJ Adams Jr. (8.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG).