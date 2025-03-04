How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs LSU Tigers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs LSU NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The LSU Tigers (14-15) will aim to snap a three-game skid when they travel to Rupp Arena on Tuesday to take on the 19th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (19-10).

LSU has endured an up-and-down season, sitting at 14-15 overall but struggling mightily in SEC play with a 3-13 record, placing them 15th in the conference standings. The Tigers started the year in promising fashion, winning 11 of their first 12 games. However, things quickly unraveled as they dropped 10 of their next 11. After briefly steadying the ship with back-to-back victories, LSU has now suffered three consecutive losses.

Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Mississippi State, where they put up a strong fight in the first half, holding a slim two-point lead at the break. However, the Bulldogs took complete control after halftime, outscoring LSU 46-32 en route to an 81-69 victory.

On the other hand, Kentucky enters the matchup with a 19-10 record, including an 8-8 mark in SEC play, which places them eighth in the conference. The Wildcats started the season on solid footing, opening with a 12-2 record, with their only early losses coming against Clemson and Ohio State. However, inconsistency has plagued them down the stretch, as they've lost seven of their last 12 games.

Kentucky Wildcats vs LSU Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the LSU Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs LSU Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Kentucky, like LSU, has injury concerns of its own. The Wildcats will be without their second-leading scorer, Jaxson Robinson (13.0 PPG), for the remainder of the season after he underwent wrist surgery. Robinson attempted to return to action on Feb. 26 against Oklahoma but re-aggravated the injury after just 12 minutes on the floor.

The Wildcats are also monitoring the status of Lamont Butler, who has been battling a shoulder injury. Butler, the team’s third-leading scorer (12.4 PPG), played in the Auburn game but struggled, finishing with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting while committing five turnovers.

Otega Oweh continues to lead the way for Kentucky, averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range. As both teams look to overcome their recent struggles, this SEC showdown could prove pivotal in shaping their postseason hopes.

LSU Tigers news & key performers

Their latest setback was a 94-78 home loss to top-ranked Auburn, where they fell behind by 15 points at halftime after the Tigers went on a quick 12-1 run. Kentucky never recovered and ultimately suffered a lopsided defeat.

LSU was without their top rebounder, Corey Chest (6.6 RPG), in the loss to Mississippi State due to a foot injury, and his status remains uncertain for this contest. The Tigers were outrebounded by six in that game but saw a standout performance from Cam Carter, who led the team with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Carter, a 6ft 3in transfer from Kansas State, has been LSU’s go-to scorer this season, averaging 16.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range. Meanwhile, Jordan Sears, a 5ft 11in transfer from Tennessee-Martin, contributes 11.7 points per game, though his efficiency has been shaky at 36.3% shooting overall and 31% from deep. Vyctorius Miller (8.9 PPG) is also questionable with a leg issue.