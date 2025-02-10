How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Baylor NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 5 Houston Cougars (19-4) return to Fertitta Center for a Big 12 showdown against the Baylor Bears (15-8) on Monday at 9:00 pm ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Cougars vs. the Baylor Bears NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, February 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

J’Wan Roberts spearheaded Houston's offense, dropping 20 points, while Terrance Arceneaux and LJ Cryer each chipped in 15 points. Arceneaux stepped up in crunch time, scoring 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help fend off a Colorado rally.

Houston will also be monitoring injuries, as guard Ramon Walker Jr. is out, while forward Ja’Vier Francis and guard Emanuel Sharp are questionable.

Baylor Bears news & key performers

Langston Love made his long-awaited return and wasted no time making an impact, dropping 16 points in the victory. VJ Edgecombe also returned after missing the previous game, delivering 17 points—15 of which came in the second half, helping Baylor pull away.

However, the injury bug struck again as Josh Ojianwuna went down with a knee injury just five minutes in and had to be helped off the court. Despite the setback, the Bears shot over 50% from the field and kept their mistakes minimal with just 10 turnovers.

Baylor will be shorthanded, with forwards Yanis Ndjonga and Josh Ojianwuna ruled out, while guards Jeremy Roach, VJ Edgecombe, and Langston Love are questionable.