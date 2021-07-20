Honduras vs Qatar, Panama vs Grenada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

One qualification spot remains up for grabs, but it will require a major goal-difference swing

Honduras can top Gold Cup Group D with a win or draw against Qatar in their final game before the knockouts, with the runners-up set to face Mexico in the quarter-finals.

The group winners will play El Salvador, but whichever team finishes second has a tougher path to navigate.

Panama plays already-eliminated Grenada in the final group game, with qualification as runners-up a possibility for Los Canaleros with a win, so long as Qatar is beaten - though a major goal difference swing is needed.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Panama vs Grenada, Honduras vs Qatar Date July 20, 2021 Times 9pm ET, 6pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Honduras vs Qatar team news

Honduras is without the services of wing-forward Alberth Elis, who suffered a tournament-ending injury against Panama last time out.

Nevertheless, Romell Quioto remains available and he will be eager to add to his tally of three goals. Maynor Figueroa and Felix Crisanto are carrying yellow cards into the game.

Predicted Honduras starting XI: L. Lopez, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Alvarez, Crisanto, Acosta, Garcia, Flores, A. Lopez, Quioto, Benavidez.

Boualem Khoukhi was withdraw early in the last game against Grenada due to injury, with Bassam Hisham, who stepped in, set to continue.

Qatar has scored seven goals across two games so far, with Akram Afif and Almoez Ali accounting for four of those with two strikes each.

A highly disciplined team under Felix Sanchez, only one player carries a yellow card into the match - Afif.

Predicted Qatar starting XI: Barsham, Hisham, Salman, Hassan, Ro-Ro, Hatem, Boudiaf, Afif, Ali, Muntari, Al-Heidos.

Panama vs Grenada team news

Harold Cummings was withdrawn before half-time in the defeat to Honduras last time out, meaning one Roderick Miller, Adolfo Machado or Richard Peralta is likely to come in.

Rolando Blackburn and Eric Davis have two goals each and, with Panama needing a big goal difference swing, they will be desperate to add to their totals.

Predicted Panama starting XI: Meija, Davis, Peralta, Miller, Palacios, Cooper, Carrasquilla, Barcenas, Yanis, Quintero, Blackburn.

Granada has shipped eight goals in two games and this game is something of a free hit with their elimination confirmed. However, coach Michael Findlay will be keen to bow out with some pride.

Predicted Grenada starting XI: Belfon, Sterling, Pierre, Beckles, Etienne, Paterson, Norburn, Charles-Cook, Berkeley-Agyepong, John-Brown, Charles.

Recent results

Honduras results Qatar results Panama 2-3 Honduras (Jul 17) Grenada 0-4 Qatar (Jul 17) Honduras 4-0 Grenada (Jul 13) Panama 3-3 Qatar (Jul 13) Mexico 0-0 Honduras (Jun 12) Qatar 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 4)