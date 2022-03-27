Honduras vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Mexico will look to book a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup on the road against rock-bottom Honduras this weekend in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

Watch Honduras vs Mexico on fuboTV (try for free)

El Tri lie third heading into the penultimate round of fixtures, but will hope for a slam dunk against a side that has only managed to pick up four points throughout this phase.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Honduras vs Mexico Date March 27, 2022 Times 7:05pm ET, 4:05pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Honduras roster Goalkeepers Menjivar, Guity, L. Lopez Defenders Vargas, Figueroa, Santos, Maldonado, Quaye, Elvir, Rodriguez, Flores, Garcia Midfielders Arriaga, Acosta, Mejia, Rodriguez, K. Lopez, Alvarez, I. Lopez Forwards Elis, Lozano, Rochez, Quioto, Moya, Toro

Veteran coach Hernan Darío Gomez has taken three different nations to the World Cup across his career, but he will not be adding a fourth following Los Catrachos' frustrations across this phase.

Honduras instead will continue an absence from the tournament that stretches back eight years now, having last competed at Brazil 2014, finishing bottom of Group E.

Predicted Honduras starting XI: L. Lopez; Decas, Maldonado, Vargas, Nunez; E. Rodriguez, Arriaga, A. Lopez, Rosales; Quioto, Tejeda.

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Cota, Acevedo Defenders Moreno, Gallardo, N. Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Arteaga, Aguirre, Angulo, Vasquez, J. Araujo, Reyes Midfielders Herrera, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Antuna, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez Forwards Jimenez, Corona, Lozano, Martin, Vega, Gimenez

In the final tournament before taking up joint-host duties with the United States and Canada, El Tri are looking to keep their impressive run intact, having last missed the World Cup in 1990 when they were banned.

Mexico certainly will arrive as favourites, but Gerardo Martino will know that there is a job to be done before any celebrations can even be considered, with a safe spot still not secured.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; Arteaga, Montes, Moreno, J. Araujo; Herrera, Lainez, Gutierrez; Lozano, Jimenez, Vega.

Last five results

Honduras results Mexico results Panama 1-1 Honduras (Mar 24) Mexico 0-0 USMNT (Mar 24) USMNT 3-0 Honduras (Feb 2) Mexico 1-0 Panama (Feb 2) Honduras 0-2 El Salvador (Jan 30) Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Jan 30) Honduras 0–2 Canada (Jan 27) Jamaica 1-2 Mexico (Jan 27) Colombia 2-1 Honduras (Jan 16) Mexico 2-2 Chile (Dec 8 2021)

Head-to-head