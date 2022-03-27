Honduras vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Mexico will look to book a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup on the road against rock-bottom Honduras this weekend in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.
Watch Honduras vs Mexico on fuboTV (try for free)
El Tri lie third heading into the penultimate round of fixtures, but will hope for a slam dunk against a side that has only managed to pick up four points throughout this phase.
Editors' Picks
- 'I wanted to be away from everything'- Ex-West Ham NXGN star Oxford aiming to catch Southgate's eye with impressive Bundesliga displays
- 'Stuck 60 years in the past' - Italy's World Cup failure a mess all of their own making
- Barcelona's 'gift from heaven' - Did Arsenal make a massive mistake letting Aubameyang leave for nothing?
- How MLS is trying to find its next Pepi and new NXGN stars
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Honduras vs Mexico
|Date
|March 27, 2022
|Times
|7:05pm ET, 4:05pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Honduras roster
|Goalkeepers
|Menjivar, Guity, L. Lopez
|Defenders
|Vargas, Figueroa, Santos, Maldonado, Quaye, Elvir, Rodriguez, Flores, Garcia
|Midfielders
|Arriaga, Acosta, Mejia, Rodriguez, K. Lopez, Alvarez, I. Lopez
Forwards
|Elis, Lozano, Rochez, Quioto, Moya, Toro
Veteran coach Hernan Darío Gomez has taken three different nations to the World Cup across his career, but he will not be adding a fourth following Los Catrachos' frustrations across this phase.
Honduras instead will continue an absence from the tournament that stretches back eight years now, having last competed at Brazil 2014, finishing bottom of Group E.
Predicted Honduras starting XI: L. Lopez; Decas, Maldonado, Vargas, Nunez; E. Rodriguez, Arriaga, A. Lopez, Rosales; Quioto, Tejeda.
|Position
|Mexico roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ochoa, Talavera, Cota, Acevedo
|Defenders
|Moreno, Gallardo, N. Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Arteaga, Aguirre, Angulo, Vasquez, J. Araujo, Reyes
|Midfielders
|Herrera, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Antuna, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez
|Forwards
|Jimenez, Corona, Lozano, Martin, Vega, Gimenez
In the final tournament before taking up joint-host duties with the United States and Canada, El Tri are looking to keep their impressive run intact, having last missed the World Cup in 1990 when they were banned.
Mexico certainly will arrive as favourites, but Gerardo Martino will know that there is a job to be done before any celebrations can even be considered, with a safe spot still not secured.
Predicted Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; Arteaga, Montes, Moreno, J. Araujo; Herrera, Lainez, Gutierrez; Lozano, Jimenez, Vega.
Last five results
|Honduras results
|Mexico results
|Panama 1-1 Honduras (Mar 24)
|Mexico 0-0 USMNT (Mar 24)
|USMNT 3-0 Honduras (Feb 2)
|Mexico 1-0 Panama (Feb 2)
|Honduras 0-2 El Salvador (Jan 30)
|Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Jan 30)
|Honduras 0–2 Canada (Jan 27)
|Jamaica 1-2 Mexico (Jan 27)
|Colombia 2-1 Honduras (Jan 16)
|Mexico 2-2 Chile (Dec 8 2021)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/10/2021
|Mexico 3-0 Honduras
|7/24/2021
|Mexico 3-0 Honduras
|6/12/2021
|Mexico 0-0 Honduras
|10/10/2017
|Honduras 3-2 Mexico
|7/20/2017
|Mexico 1-0 Honduras