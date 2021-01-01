‘Let’s hold on a little’ - Man City striker Aguero responds to Barcelona rumours

The Argentine frontman will see his contract at the Etihad Stadium expire in the summer, with a move to Camp Nou as a free agent being mooted

Sergio Aguero is seeing a move to Barcelona mooted once his contract at Manchester City comes to a close, but the Argentine striker is eager to point out that no decisions on his future have been taken as yet.

As things stand, the 32-year-old frontman is due to drop into the free agent pool this summer.

He is assured of legend status at the Etihad Stadium, given his title-winning exploits and club-record goal haul, but a fresh start is being mooted as admiring glances are reportedly shot in his direction from Camp Nou.

What has been said?

Aguero is aware of the rumours but insists there is no substance to them as yet, saying on his official Twitch channel: “They are all writing Barca, Barca, Barca.

“Let's hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We are still with City.”

Aguero’s record at Man City

The South American frontman was snapped up by City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

A £35 million ($49m) fee has been made to look like quite the bargain across 10 memorable years in Manchester.

Aguero’s debut campaign with the Blues saw him net the most dramatic of final day winners against QPR to secure City a first Premier League title.

A further three crowns have been landed since then, along with five League Cups and a FA Cup triumph.

Aguero has taken in 382 appearances across all competitions and found the target on 256 occasions.

What does the future hold for Aguero?

There is still time for City to thrash out fresh terms with a proven frontman, but he has endured injury struggles this season and been restricted to just 12 outings – with only two goals scored.

Pep Guardiola’s side have started to move in a different direction, with a striker-less system favoured on a regular basis, and there has been talk of another leading marksman being brought in.

Aguero has admitted in that past that would like to finish his career back in Argentina at Independiente, but there could be one more challenge to take on in Europe before that move is made.

