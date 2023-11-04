Hibernian vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish League Cup semi-final

How to watch the Scottish League Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hibernian and Aberdeen will do battle this Sunday afternoon in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park, with the winner set to take on either Hearts or Rangers in the final.

Both teams have struggled for consistency this term, with the Hibs firing boss Lee Johnson after losing their opening three Premiership games and being humiliated by Aston Villa in the Conference League play-offs.

New gaffer Nick Montgomery has only lost once since taking over, with that defeat coming at Ibrox. The hosts are coming into this game on the back of consecutive draws against table-toppers Celtic (0-0) and Ross County (2-2) in the last week.

Montgomery's men punched their ticket to the semi-finals of the League Cup courtesy of a 4-2 success over St. Mirren in September. They now face an Aberdeen side, who overcame ties against Stirling Albion and Ross County to seal their spot in the final four.

Aberdeen's form has also been inconsistent with the Dons trying to balance the rigours of Conference League group football and another difficult domestic campaign. After four winless games, including a devastating 3-2 loss to PAOK at Pittodrie, Wednesday's 4-2 triumph against Motherwell served as a vital morale-booster for the visitors heading into this semi-final encounter.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hibernian vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:15 pm EDT Venue: Hampden Park

The Scottish League Cup semi-final game between Hibernian and Aberdeen will be played at Hampden Park on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Kick-off is at 1:15 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Hibernian vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Hibernian have reported no fresh injury concerns following their 2-2 draw against Ross County, but Chris Cadden (Achilles) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) remain on the long-term injury absentee list, while Christian Doidge is touch and go with a groin concern.

Winger Harry McKirdy - who underwent heart surgery over the summer - is back in training, but Hibs are unsurprisingly putting no pressure on the 26-year-old, while goalkeeper Joe Wollacott started his first game since battling back from a thigh injury in midweek.

Hibs boss Montgomery chose to rest a number of his senior stars on Tuesday night to keep fresh for this semi-final tie at Hampden, meaning the likes of David Marshall, Boyle, Jordan Obita and Joe Newell will all return to the starting XI in their respective positions.

Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita; Tavares, Jeggo, Newell, Youan; Boyle, Le Fondre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marshall, Wollacott, Boruc Defenders: Fish, Miller, Stevenson, Obita, Hanlon, Bushiri, Hanlon, Harbottle Midfielders: Jeggo, Newell, Delferriere, Levitt, Campbell Forwards: Youan, Tavares, Boyle, Le Fondre, Doidge, Vente

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen will miss out on the services of winger Shayden Morris and left-back James McGarry for Saturday's clash due to respective hamstring issues. The Dons will likely continue to operate with three at the back in this fixture, utilising wing backs with Jamie McGrath likely sitting in the attacking midfield role.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenman, Rubezic, Jensen, MacKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Clarkson, McGrath; Miovski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3/9/23 Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 13/5/23 Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 28/1/23 Hibernian 6-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 5/11/22 Aberdeen 4-1 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 17/9/22 Hibernian 3-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

