How to watch today's Hibernian vs Hearts Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts head to Easter Road for a Scottish Premiership clash against Hibernian on Sunday.

While the Jam Tarts continue their quest to close the gap towards the European spots following back-to-back wins against St. Johnstone and St. Mirren, Hibs will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games after a 3-1 league win at Dundee United.

How to watch Hibernian vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Hearts will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Hibernian vs Hearts kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Easter Road Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Hearts will be played at Easter Road in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Sunday, March 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hibernian team news

Forward Thody Elie Youan will remain sidelined with a foot injury until early March.

Scoring late goals against Dundee United as substitutes, Kieron Bowie and Junior Hoilett could both be rewarded with starts on Sunday.

Hearts team news

Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley and Yan Dhanda all occupy the club's infirmary.

Following his strike against St. Mirren on Wednesday, James Wilson will be expected to continue his Elton Kabangu up front.

