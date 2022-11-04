Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will take on Hertha Berlin in matchday 12 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday. The German champions, who have 25 points, are placed second in the league standings and chasing leaders Union Berlin who are a point ahead.
Hertha are struggling down at 14th on the Bundesliga table, having managed to win only once in their previous five league outings. Saturday's hosts registered a thumping 8-0 win over Frankfurt back in September but have failed to replicate that display in recent times.
Since dropping points against Dortmund last month, Bayern have been in red-hot form, winning their last eight games in all competitions. It should be quite an uphill task for the home side to stop Julian Nagelsmann's team in their current form.
Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time
Game:
Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Date:
November 5, 2022
Kick-off:
2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET / 8:00pm IST
Venue:
Olympiastadion Berlin
How to watch Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.
There is no telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
N/A
US
N/A
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Hertha Berlin squad and team news
Rune Jarstein, Jessic Ngankam, Marton Dardai, Kelian Nsona, Linus Gechter and former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic are all expected to miss Hertha Berlin's big clash against Bayern on Saturday due to injuries.
Hertha Berlin predicted XI: Christensen; Kenny, Rogel, Kempf, Plattenhardt; Tousart, Boetius, Serdar; Lukebakio, Kanga, Richter
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kwasigroch, Ernst, Jarstein, Christensen
Defenders
Pekarik, Rogel, Uremovic, Kempf, Mittelstadt, Kenny, Zeefuik, Plattenhardt, Dardai, Gechter, Eitschberger, Gechter
Midfielders
Boetius, Darida, Serdar, Sunjic, Boateng, Tousart
Forwards
Lukebakio, Selke, Maolida, Richter, Kanga, Jovetic, Nsona, Ngankam, Lee, Scherhant, Ejuke, Werthmuller
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane have recovered from their injuries and could get involved in the weekend's Bundesliga fixture against Hertha.
Bouna Sarr remains injured whereas the recovering Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller are unlikely to be risked.
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulrich; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel