Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to pick up from where they left in January as the Prussians aim for their fourth straight Bundesliga win when they take on Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena on Friday.

Edin Terzic's men have defeated Darmstadt, FC Koln, and Bochum last month, with an opportunity to move within 10 points of current leaders Bayer Leverkusen at least temporarily.

However, Heidenheim haven't fared badly of late as Frank Schmidt's side enter the tie on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in the league following a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim last weekend.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Voith-Arena

The Bundesliga match between Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Friday, February 2, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Heidenheim team news

Defender Benedikt Gimber may miss the game on account of concussion protocol, after being forced off with a blow to the head in the game against Hoffenheim, while Denis Thomalla is in line to return after recovering from an illness.

Knee injuries are set to keep the duo of Thomas Keller and Elidon Qenaj for a while longer.

Heidenheim possible XI: Muller; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Maloney, Beck; Dinkci, Kleindienst, Beste.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muller, Eicher, Tschernuth, Feller Defenders: Siersleben, Mainka, Gimber, Fohrenbach, Theuerkauf, Jarju, Busch, Traore Midfielders: Maloney, Janes, Schoppner, Sessa, Beck, Beste, Pick Forwards: Dovedan, Kleindienst, Pieringer, Schimmer, Kuhlwetter, Dinkci, Thomalla

Borussia Dortmund team news

Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Gregor Kobel are all doubts due to illness, while Sebastian Haller is on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ramy Bensebaini is back after Algeria's exit from the AFCON, but none of Felix Nmecha, Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson are expected to return from their respective injuries yet.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Reyna has joined Nottingham Forest on a loan deal.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Malen, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Sancho; Fullkrug, Moukoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Blank, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Wofl, Meunier, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Heidenheim Bundesliga July 19, 2014 Heidenheim 3-4 Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly

