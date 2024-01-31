'We can only hope' - Real Madrid star Toni Kroos lauds Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after bombshell exit announcement as he pitches dream return to Germany for revered manager

Ritabrata Banerjee
Jurgen Klopp LiverpoolGetty
Juergen KloppToni KroosLiverpoolGermanyPremier League

Veteran German midfielder Toni Kroos hopes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp joins the German national team in future.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kroos lauds Klopp's decision to quit Liverpool
  • Wants him to manage Germany in the future
  • Kroos could make a comeback into the German national team

Editors' Picks