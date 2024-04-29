How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are set to face off in a thrilling NBA matchup on April 29, 2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, at Kaseya Center, in Miami, FL, USA.

The Boston Celtics are ahead 2-1 in the first-round battle between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

In their last game, on April 27, the Celtics easily dominated the Heat by 104–84. 27-year-old shooting guard Jaylen Brown scored 22 points for the Celtics. Bam Adebayo, scored 20 points for the Heat.

The Heat have a good 32-20 record against teams from the same conference. One interesting thing about them is that they are 21-15 when games are decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have been strong in the Eastern Conference, with a 41-11 record. Their offensive ability is clear; they average 120.6 points per game and dominate their opponents by an impressive 11.4 points per game.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time

Date April 29, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Arena Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics live on TNT.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Team News

Miami Heat Team News

30-year-old Terry Rozier, nicknamed 'Scary Terry', is out due to a neck injury.

Miami's shooting guard Josh Richardson is also sidelined for the team for the rest of the season because of an injury to his shoulder.

Additionally, another shooting guard Delon Wright, is currently listed as probable for the upcoming matchup due to an undisclosed personal issue.

Boston Celtics Team News

26-year-old small forward Jayson Tatum has been one of the best players for the Celtics, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Another key player for the Celtics, Sam Hauser, the same age as Tatum, has demonstrated his skill as a shooter during the last ten games, averaging 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the NBA matchups: