Hearts vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Hearts and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday to face Hearts in their first official friendly of the summer.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave numerous players a run-out as the Lilywhites put seven past Cambridge United behind closed doors over the weekend, while their Scottish hosts fell to a 2-1 loss to League One side Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hearts vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm EST Venue: Tynecastle Stadium

The friendly encounter between Hearts and Tottenham will be played at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm EST on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Hearts vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network. You can also follow all the action on matchday via GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Hearts will be looking to make a significant improvement after losing 2-1 at home to English League One side Leyton Orient on Saturday.

However, they will be missing Costa Rican pair Gerald Taylor and Kenneth Vargas, who continue their extended break due to their recent international commitments.

Jambos' manager Steven Naismith will also be without injured quartet Beni Baningime, Stephen Kingsley, Finlay Pollock and Calem Nieuwenhof and midfielder Alex Cochrane, who is reportedly on the verge of a transfer to Birmingham. Left-back James Penrice has been managing a hip issue and might not be risked.

In positive news, Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark, as well as new signing Gerald Taylor, will all be involved for Heart of Midlothian against Tottenham Hotspur.

Hearts possible XI: Gordon; Oyegoke, Kent, Rowles, Neilson; Tagawa, Spittal, Tait, Dhanda; Boyce, Drammeh

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gordon, Clark, Stewart Defenders: Rowles, Hill, Halkett, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson Midfielders: Kiomourtzoglou, Halliday, Haring, Baningime, Grant, Forrest, Mackay-Steven, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass Forwards: Shankland, Humphrys, Boyce, Oda

Tottenham team news

Ange Postecoglou will be missing a number of internationals this midweek, including recent Copa America winners Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, as well as Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Rodrigo Bentancur.

In addition, Goalkeeper Fraser Forster (ankle) and left-back duo Ben Davies (calf) and Destiny Udogie (thigh) are all working their way back from season-ending injuries, leaving Postecoglou bereft of options at the back in particular, and such shortages should see Brandon Austin guard the posts.

Back for another loan spell from RB Leipzig, Timo Werner was involved against Cambridge after his springtime fitness woes.

The weekend's game also saw versatile teenage sensation Archie Gray and Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall play their first minutes under Postecoglou, who has overlooked Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon, both of whom are likely to leave soon.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Austin; Porro, Phillips, Byfield, Donley; Bissouma, Skipp; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Austin, Gunter Defenders: Porro, Phillips, Byfield, Donley, Royal, Donley, Davies, Robson Midfielders: Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Matar Sarr, Devine, Hall, Abbott, Santiago Forwards: Kulusevski, Werner, Son, Moore, Johnson, Gil, Scarlett, Veliz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/08/2011 Tottenham 0-0 Hearts Europa League 19/08/2011 Hearts 0-5 Tottenham Europa League

