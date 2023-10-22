This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Hearts vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will be looking to register their sixth straight Scottish Premiership win when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Sunday.

Given Rangers' recent win over Hibernian, the Bhoys are tasked to reclaim a seven-point lead at the summit over their arch-rivals. Brendan Rodgers' side last defeated Kilmarnock 3-1 in their last league fixture.

Whereas, after a 2-2 draw with Hibernian, Steven Naismith's side will be eyeing to close down their four-point gap towards third-placed St. Mirren.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hearts vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 22, 2023
Kick-off time:9:15 am EDT
Venue:Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic will be played at Tynecastle Park - also known as Tynecastle Stadium - in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 9:15 pm EDT on October 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL

GOALLive updates

The game will not be televised in the United States, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The hosts' injury list consists of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley, Nathaniel Atkinson, and Barrie McKay, but Alex Cochrane is expected to be available for selection.

Lawrence Shankland should feature up front, with Alan Forrest preferred over Yutaro Oda on the right side of attack, while Calem Nieuwenhof and Cameron Devlin are in charge of the engine room.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Sibbick, Kent, Rowles, Cochrane; Nieuwenhof, Devlin; Forrest, Lowry, Vargas; Shankland.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, McGovern
Defenders:Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Offiah, Cochrane
Midfielders:Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Forrest, Tait, Lowry, Pollock
Forwards:Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Forrest, Tagawa, Vargas

Celtic team news

Celtic will remain without Stephen Welsh, Liel Abada and James McCarthy, while Maik Nawrocki is back following his recovery from a knock.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are likely to partner at the heart of defense again, with Nathaniel Phillips available as an option from the bench.

With Kyogo Furuhashi leading the three-man forward line, alongside Daizen Maeda, summer signing Luis Palma can start on the left side of attack.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Phillips, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Tilio, Maeda, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 7, 2023Hearts 0-2 CelticScottish Premiership
Mar 11, 2023Hearts 0-3 CelticScottish FA Cup
Mar 8, 2023Celtic 3-1 HeartsScottish Premiership
Oct 22, 2022Hearts 3-4 CelticScottish Premiership
Aug 21, 2022Celtic 2-0 HeartsScottish Premiership

