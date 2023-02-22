'You have a headstart' - Barcelona boss Xavi explains why he isn't surprised by Mikel Arteta's success at Arsenal

Barcelona boss Xavi has praised fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta for his success at Arsenal and claimed his background gave him a "headstart".

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi said that simply spending time in Barcelona's academy as a player gave Arteta an early start on becoming a great manager - and working as an assistant to Pep Guardiola didn't hurt, either.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, he's not surprised me because he had the best references (having worked alongside Pep Guardiola at City) and because if you have played as a central midfielder at Barca you already have a headstart - you have the map of your pitch in your head," Xavi told The Times.

"And because Pepe Reina is a close friend of his and has always spoken very well of him. I had a feeling that Arteta would do very well, but it was just a feeling."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta, hired by the Gunners in 2019, endured criticism when he started out but has since won over the majority of supporters with Arsenal flying high under his leadership. A first Premier League title since 2003-04 is in reach with the club top of the division with a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona meet Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League knockout play-off on Thursday, while Arsenal visit Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.