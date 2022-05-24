Hazard rules out summer transfer as injury-plagued Real Madrid star cites desire to 'show everybody what I can do'

Eden Hazard has ruled out a summer departure from Real Madrid, insisting he is desperate to “show everyone what I can do” after an injury-plagued three years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium star cost Real €140 million (£118m/$155m) when he joined from Chelsea in 2019 but a succession of injuries, particularly a persistent ankle problem, have stymied his impact.

That sparked speculation Los Blancos could look to move Hazard on this summer, but the 31-year-old is determined to remain at the Spanish giants.

What did Hazard say about his Real Madrid future?

Hazard’s latest injury set back saw him undergo surgery at the end of March to remove a plate that was originally put in after he broke his ankle in March 2020.

That was enough to rule him out of the rest of the domestic season but Hazard is hopeful of playing some part in Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

“The surgery went well. Everything is going well at the moment,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"I am ready just in time to play a part in the Champions League final. I didn't want to go too fast like last time. The coach understood my situation, as did the medical staff. We have worked well. Now I feel really good.”

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has already stated his intention to keep Hazard this summer and has backed the player to show his “quality” in a Blancos shirt.

Hazard is keen to repay Ancelotti’s faith in his abilities

“The coach knows that I still have a contract until 2024. My first three seasons at Real have not gone well,” added Hazard, who has made just 47 top-flight appearances over the course of three seasons in Madrid and has not played since February.

“So I want to show everyone what I can do. Starting with this Saturday. It has always been a dream to play for Real. It still is.”

