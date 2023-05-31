Have Man City ever won the Champions League? Citizens' European trophies, honours & records

Manchester City are in the Champions League final but here's what their European record looks like...

Manchester City are one of the most successful clubs in England, having won the Premier League seven times in the last decade. The Citizens are in the Champions League final for the second time in three years and will face Inter Milan on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

City reached the Champions League final after beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate. The journey of Pep Guardiola's team to the final was not without its challenges. They were drawn in a challenging group with Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Copenhagen, but they topped the group with 12 points.

In the knockout stage, City beat RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate in the quarter-final and Real Madrid 5-1 in the semi-final.

Here, GOAL will take a look at Manchester City's European history, including their record in the Champions League.

Have Man City won the Champions League?

Manchester City first entered a European competition in the 1960s, when they competed in the European Cup.

City have competed in the current version of the Champions League on 12 occasions, reaching the semi-finals and final on two occasions each. In 2021, they were beaten by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the final. Despite their efforts all these years, City have not been able to win the Champions League to date.

Which European trophies have Man City won?

In addition to the Champions League, Manchester City have also competed in the UEFA Cup (which is now the Europa League) and the Cup Winners' Cup.

Manchester City have won one European trophy as of May 2023, and that is the Cup Winners' Cup. The Citizens won the competition in the 1969-70 season, defeating Gornik Zabrze in the final.

Getty Images

Manchester City's best finish in European competitions

Competition Best result Champions League Runners-up Europa League Quarter-final Cup Winners' Cup Champions

What are Manchester City's records in European competitions?

Manchester City's biggest victory in a European competition is a 7-0 win against Schalke in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on March 2019. They achieved the same impressive scoreline against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on March 2023.

On the other hand, their biggest European defeat came against Barcelona in the Champions League group stage on October 2016, where they suffered a 0-4 loss.

In terms of unbeaten runs, City went unbeaten in 12 matches Champions League matches. This impressive run took place from 21 October 2020 to 28 April 2021, and then from 6 September 2022 to 17 May 2023, with the streak still ongoing as of May 31, 2023.

Furthermore, Manchester City also boast the longest unbeaten home run in the UEFA Champions League by an English team, lasting for an astonishing 26 matches. This remarkable streak began on 7 November 2018 and is still ongoing as well.

Can Manchester City win the Champions League?

Manchester City are one of the strongest teams in Europe now and will surely win the Champions League in the near future. The Citizens have a strong squad, led by manager Pep Guardiola. City also have the financial resources to compete with the best clubs in Europe.

However, they will face stiff competition from clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. If City are to win the Champions League, they will need to be at their best on the biggest stage.

Manchester City are a club with a rich history. The Citizens have won one European trophy, the Cup Winners' Cup, and they have reached the semi-final and final of the Champions League on two occasions.

