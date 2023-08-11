Look away Tottenham fans! Harry Kane pictured landing in Germany with wife Kate as he undergoes Bayern Munich medical ahead of €100m+ move

Reality bit for Tottenham fans as their leading all-time goalscorer was pictured arriving in Germany ahead of his blockbuster €100m transfer.

Kane lands in Munich

Wife Kate accompanies England captain

Flight postponed twice as deal struck

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane, accompanied by his wife Kate, was filmed speeding away from the private terminal in Bavarian en route to completing a medical and sealing his €100 million (£86m/$110m) move to Bayern Munich. England's captain spent the day nervously thumbing his passport as his trip was twice delayed as Spurs and Bayern hammered out the finer points of the deal.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It now appears it's all systems go as Kane touched down for a new career in the Bundesliga. At this point any further twist would come as a major surprise, especially given Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's comments at this afternoon's press conference.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The summer's biggest transfer saga seems set to reach a conclusion but will still provide some late drama as Bayern rush to register Kane in time to feature in Saturday night's German Super Cup against RB Leipzig.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? Bayern's doctors and lawyers are in for a busy night as they try to complete all the necessary paperwork and beat tomorrow's 3pm CET deadline to allow Kane to be unveiled at tomorrow night's Super Cup in the Allianz Arena in Munich.