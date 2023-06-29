How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Haiti and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After opening their campaigns with a win, Haiti and Mexico are within reach of booking their place in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup knockouts when the two nations clash at the State Farm Stadium on Thursday.

El Tri currently top Group B on account of a better goal difference courtesy a comfortable 4-0 win over Honduras on Sunday.

Whereas the Haitians left it until late to clinch a 2-1 victory against Qatar to maintain their all-win record in the calendar year 2023.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Haiti vs Mexico kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 10pm EDT Venue: State Farm Stadium

It will kick off at 10pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Haiti vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and available to stream live online through Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Haiti team news

Alexandre Pierre wore the gloves ahead of Josue Duverger against Qatar, while Garissone Innocent is yet to make his Haiti debut.

Duckens Nazon, who converted the penalty at the stroke of half-time, would continue going forward on the left side; with Frantdzy Pierrot up front after his 97th-minute winner on Sunday.

Haiti possible XI: A. Pierre; Arcus, Ade, Metusala, Christian; Saba, Alceus; Picault, Etienne, Nazon; Pierrot

Position Players Goalkeepers: A. Pierre, Duverger, Innocent Defenders: Arcus, Ade, Alexis, Metusala, Guerrier, Seance, Christian Midfielders: Simonsen, L. Pierre, Jacques, Sainte, Saba, Alceus Forwards: Antoine, Nazon, Etienne, Jean, Picault, Prunier, Pierrot

Mexico team news

Luis Romo scored the third-fastest goal in the competition, finding the net inside 50 seconds, bagging a brace against the Hondurans before Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez completed the tally. The trio should find their place in the XI again.

With center-back Johan Vasquez set to pick his 11th cap for Mexico, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa would look to record another clean sheet in the tournament.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Herrera, Chavez, Romo; Lainez, Martin, Pineda

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa Defenders: Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Reyes, Guzman, Gallardo Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez Forwards: Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Martin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 3, 2019 Haiti 0-0 (0-1 AET) Mexico Concacaf Gold Cup July 20, 2009 Mexico 4-0 Haiti Concacaf Gold Cup November 11, 1981 Haiti 1-1 Mexico Concacaf Nations Cup October 9, 1977 Mexico 4-1 Haiti Concacaf Nations Cup December 18, 1973 Mexico 1-0 Haiti Concacaf Nations Cup

