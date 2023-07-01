Guatemala vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Guatemala and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having only managed a draw on home turf on opening night, Canada are now in desperate need of a win against Guatemala on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

The first round of Gold Cup group stage matches certainly produced some surprises. Les Rouges were heavy favourites to comfortably beat Guadeloupe on Tuesday in Toronto, but they were down by a goal at the break.

Less than four minutes after the interval, Lucas Cavallini tucked home an equaliser, and then the Canucks took the lead soon after thanks to an own goal. However, John Herdman’s side could not see out a win, with Jacen Russell-Rowe's unlucky own goal in the 94th minute ensuring a share of the spoils at BMO Field.

Although it was a second-string side, it feels Canada's World Cup sparkle is starting to fade after a rough June, where they were almost schooled by the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League final.

As co-hosts, it is imperative that they not only progress from the group but at the very least challenge for the title. After a draw in their Gold Cup opener, the margins for error are slim in this game against Lone Star State as a defeat here would leave the Maple Leafs on the brink of early elimination.

Guatemala, ranked No. 116 in the world, got their Gold Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over Cuba this week thanks to Darwin Lom’s second-half strike, and can book their place in the knockout round of the Gold Cup for the first time since 2011 with a positive result over Canada.

They can certainly feel optimistic about getting a result in Houston against a Canadian side missing some of their key stars in Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Jonathan David.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Guatemala vs Canada kick-off time

Date: July 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The Concacaf Gold Cup group D game between Canada and Guatemala will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Saturday, July 1st. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the U.S.

How to watch Guatemala vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FoxSports1 and available to stream live online through fuboTV and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Guatemala team news

Guatemala looked disciplined at the back and dangerous in possession in their Gold Cup opener. Luis Fernando Tena would have been pleased by his side's display, and is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his starting XI.

Tena will have almost a full contingent to choose from here, with the only injury concern being over the fitness of star striker Rubio Rubin, who went off injured just ten minutes into Guatemala’s group opener.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing picked up his first cap for the Guatemalans in their opening victory, having switched allegiance from England, producing the game-winning assist for striker Darwin Lom last time out.

The Derby County winger will once again line up in the attacking trio alongside Alejandro Galindo and Carlos Mejia, and will be tasked with chance creation and goal-scoring duties.

Guatemala possible XI: Hagen, Herrera, Samayoa, Pinto, Ardon; Castellanos, Saravia; Mendez-Laing, Galindo, Mejia; Lom

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hagen, Jerez, Perez Defenders: Herrera, Samayoa, Pinto, Ardon, Pinto, Morales, Gordilo, Robles Midfielders: Castellanos, Saravia, Altan, Mejia, Saravia, Lopez, Galindo, Sequen, Aparcio Forwards: Mendez-Laing, Lom, Garcia, Archilla

Canada team news

As alluded to above, Canada are without the mercurial talents of Davies and David for this tournament. Both of Canada’s elite stars, as well as all-time record goalscorer Larin, have been left out of the Gold Cup squad as they are coming off the back of a hectic 2022/23 season.

Despite missing significant experience from their roster, they still have a very talented squad that could go far. Whether it is nerves or a lack of concentration, the Canucks looked laboured in their group opener.

Manager John Herdman will demand more from his players as he look get Les Rouges back on track in the Gold Cup. He could well reshuffle the pack, but no tweaks are expected in the goalkeeping and striker department.

Captain Milan Borjan will line in between the sticks for his 77th cap for Canada, while the front-two of Lucas Cavallini and Junior Hoilett will spearhead the attack, having combined wonderfully for the equaliser on Tuesday.

Canada possible XI: Borjan; McGraw, Vitória, Miller; Lareya, Ahmed, Bombito, Osorio, Millar; Hoilett, Cavallini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Borjan, McGrill, St. Clair Defenders: McGraw, Vitoria, Miller, Bombito, Kennedy, Vitoria, Zator, Miller, Laryea, Brault-Guillard, Adkugbe Midfielders: Ahmed, Osorio, Loturi, Wotherspoon, Eustaquio Forwards: Hoillet, Cavallini, Brym, Millar, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg

Head-to-Head Record

The Canadians have a 100% winning record in head-to-head clashes against Guatemala in the past 19 years or so, and they kept clean sheets in every single one of these games as well, which makes them huge favourites to come out on top in this one.

Date Match Competition 28/3/15 Canada 1-0 Guatemala International Friendly 30/6/09 Guatemala 0-3 Canada International Friendly 16/6/07 Canada 3-0 Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup 18/11/04 Guatemala 0-1 Canada FIFA WC Qualifier (CONCACAF region) 19/8/04 Canada 0-2 Guatemala FIFA WC Qualifier (CONCACAF region)

