How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between Grêmio and Bahia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gremio and Bahia lock horns with each other for the third time in the span of ten days as the look to unlock the Copa de Brasil tie currently set at 1-1.

Gremio have defied the odds this season after climbing back to Brazil's premier division this season. Seeded in the third spot in the table, Renauto Gaucho's revamped side have a perfect opportunity to win the domestic cup for the 6th time in their history.

Cuiabano's injury-time strike meant Greimo walk into the contest locked with the away side and with their own fans backing the side the Brazilian outfit could weave themselves a fairytale on Wednesday. With Botafogo enjoying a ten-point cushion at the pinnacle of the Serie-A, Gaucho's outfit's realistic shot at silverware could be the Copa do Brasil.

Suffering the same fate as Gremio, Bahia also bounced back to Serie-A this season but unlike their opponents, the away side are currently battling relegation.

And Cuiabano's thunderous strike in injury time could hurt their chances of winning the Copa do Brasil for the first time in their history. Bahia have regularly bounced between divisions in Brazil and facing the most in-form side in the country in their own backyard could be a massive challenge for the Tricolor Bahiaço.

Grêmio vs Bahia kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT Venue: Arena de Gremio

The Copa do Brasil quarter-final second leg will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT on 12th of July 2023 at the Arena de Gremio

Team news & squads

Grêmio team news

Gremio will miss the services of Everton Galdino, Fabio da Silva, Pepe, Jhonata Robert and Pedro Geromel due to injury.

Star striker Luis Suarez could once again be benched by Gaucho as he isn't seen as a starter by the manager. But Gremio could turn to the Uruguayan forward to produce the goods in the second-half.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grando, Brenno Defenders: Pedro, Uvini, Alves, Kannemann, Reinaldo, Martins, Cuiabano, Santos Midfielders: Villasanti, Carballo,De Souza, Gustavinho, Falkoski, Mila Forwards: Bitello, Cristalldo, Vincius, Suarez, Ferreira, Henrique, Zinho

Bahia team news

Bahia on the other hand also have some massive injury concerns heading into the crucial encounter. Cauly, Danilo Fernandes, David Duarte, Vitor Jacare and Biel are also tipped to be sidelined owing to their various injuries.

Considering their stalemate from last week, Bahia's manager could make some alterations to his side heading into the second leg.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcos, Gomes dos Santos, Claus Defenders: Cicinho, Xavier, dos Santos, Chaves, Ryan, Dhominique, Hugo, Gustavo, Victor Midfielders: Acevedo, Miranda, Rosa, Moraes, Mugni, Pereira Forwards: Ademir, Souza, Kayky, Everaldo, Sales

Head-to-Head Record

Bahia and Gremio have shared the spoils thrice in recent memory with the first leg of the quarter-final clash being the latest addition to this catalogue. While Gremio managed to win the Serie-A match between the two sides this year, Bahia emerged victorious the last time the two sides meet in Brazil's premier competition.

Date Match Competition 5 July 2023 Bahia 1-1 Gremio Copa do Brasil 2 July 2023 Bahia 1-2 Gremio Serie A 17 October 2022 Gremio 1-1 Bahia Serie B 4 July 2022 Bahia 0-0 Gremio Serie B 27 November 2021 Bahia 3-1 Gremio Serie A

