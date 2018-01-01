Granqvist '99.9 per cent' sure shock Man Utd move won't happen

The Swedish defender was reported to be among those being considered by Jose Mourinho for a January switch, but he doubts a deal will be done

Andreas Granqvist is “99.9 per cent” sure that he will not be making a shock move to Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The Swedish defender was reported to be among the options being considered by Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils boss has made no secret of his desire to bring centre-half reinforcements into Old Trafford, having missed out on top targets over the summer.

Former Wigan star Granqvist was mooted as a potential short-term fix for United in a problematic area of the field.

The 33-year-old has, however, sought to quash the rumours, telling Fotboll Direkt: “With 99.9 per cent certainty, we can kill the speculation here and now.

“It would be quite sensational, but I don’t think it will happen. Then I do not know if I want to. It’s with Helsinborgs I want to be.”

Granqvist spent a little over a year in English football with Wigan between January 2007 and March 2008.

He took in 14 Premier League appearances during that spell before returning to his homeland for a loan Helsingborgs and then heading to the Netherlands with Groningen.

Spells in Italy and Russia have been taken in since then, before returning to his roots once more in January.

An impressive showing for Sweden at the 2018 World Cup is said to have brought him to the attention of United, but it appears as though their ongoing search for a new centre-half will lead them down a different avenue.