How to watch Grand Canyon vs UNLV NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Grand Canyon Lopes are set to face the UNLV Lady Rebels to start the highly anticipated NCAAW game on December 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Grand Canyon averages 63.20 points per game, with UNLV close behind at 63.90 points per game. Grand Canyon allows 72.50 points per game, but UNLV only allows 64.30 points per game.

UNLV has 35.80 rebounds per game as opposed to Grand Canyon's 29.30, while Grand Canyon is shooting 40.00% as opposed to UNLV's 38.30%. UNLV averages 11.70 assists per game, while Grand Canyon averages 12.10 assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Grand Canyon Lopes vs UNLV Lady Rebels NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Grand Canyon Lopes vs UNLV Lady Rebels: Date and tip-off time

The Grand Canyon Lopes and the UNLV Lady Rebels will meet in an electrifying NCAAW game on December 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Global Credit Union Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Grand Canyon Lopes vs UNLV Lady Rebels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grand Canyon Lopes and the UNLV Lady Rebels live on:

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Grand Canyon Lopes team news

Chloe Mann is shooting 39.3% from the field and an amazing 88.0% from the free-throw line while averaging 15.9 points per game.

Julianna LaMendola averages 5.5 rebounds per game, comprising 4.4 defensive and 1.1 offensive rebounds.

Ale'jah Douglas is shooting 36.9% from the field and contributing 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

UNLV Lady Rebels team news

Jasmyn Lott is shooting 43.4% from the field and an incredible 95.2% from the free-throw line while averaging 14.0 points per game.

Meadow Roland averages 9.4 rebounds per game, comprising 7.4 defensive and 2.0 offensive rebounds.

Aaliyah Alexander averages 32.2 minutes per game, averages 1.8 turnovers, and scores 2.6 assists.