How to watch today’s Grambling vs Norfolk State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NCAAM game between the Grambling State Tigers and the Norfolk State Spartans is set to take place on December 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Norfolk State Spartans have a decisive offensive advantage with 77.5 points per game compared to the Grambling Tigers' average of 69.4 points per game. In contrast to Norfolk State's 72.7 points per game, Grambling is giving up 72.8 points.

Norfolk State is outrebounding the Tigers 32.7 compared to the Tigers' 28.1 per game, shooting 47.0% from the field compared to Grambling's 44.1%, and holding a modest advantage with 11.3 assists per game versus Grambling's 11.1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Grambling State Tigers vs Norfolk State Spartans NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Grambling State Tigers vs Norfolk State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Grambling State Tigers and the Norfolk State Spartans will meet in an exciting NCAAM game on December 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in College Park, Georgia.

Date December 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Grambling State Tigers vs Norfolk State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grambling State Tigers and the Norfolk State Spartans live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Grambling State Tigers team news

Antonio Munoz shoots 58.5% from the free-throw line and an effective 47.4% from the field while averaging 12.2 points per game.

Jimel Lane averages 4.7 rebounds per game, comprising 3.1 defensive and 1.6 offensive rebounds.

Roderick Coffee averages 2.3 turnovers per game while scoring 4.2 assists in 31.8 minutes.

Norfolk State Spartans team news

Anthony McComb shoots 83.6% from the free-throw line and 41.4% from the field while averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Elijah Jamison makes 2.1 turnovers while dishing out 3.5 assists in 29.1 minutes per game.

Mykel Jenkins shoots 40.4% from the field and averages 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

Grambling State Tigers and Norfolk State Spartans head-to-head record

Norfolk State has the advantage over Grambling based on their recent head-to-head record, having won both of their previous encounters. The Spartans showed a steady ability to manage close, difficult games by defeating the Tigers 76–70 on December 21, 2024, and 70–63 on November 30, 2021.

If this pattern persists, Grambling will need a more potent offensive effort to change the course of this game, while Norfolk State may once more seek to rely on disciplined defense and timely scoring to pull away late.