Despite a wretched run of form, Chelsea boss Graham Potter still feels he has the full support of his players ahead of a pivotal week.

Potter feels squad support

Owners still back manager

Huge week ahead

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Leeds United, Potter insisted he felt the squad were united behind him despite a run of results that has seen them win just two Premier League games from 15 attempts.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter said: "We're in it together. I feel the support of the players. I feel the support of everyone here. I understand the frustrations externally but with the players, there's the desire for us all to do better and that is the pleasing thing. Results haven’t been good but we are still fighting for each other. We have a tough game tomorrow but it’s an opportunity for us to win. We're at home, in front of our supporters who will be behind the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a mind-boggling transfer outlay, the Blues have slipped to 10th in the table and almost completely out of contention for a Champions League qualification spot. With just four goals in 11 games in 2023, confidence is low. Despite that, Potter retains the backing of his board and believes the players are with him too.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & GRAHAM POTTER? Chelsea face Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will then try and overhaul a first leg deficit when they host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday. The outcome of the two games may well decide Potter's future.