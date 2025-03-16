How to Watch GP Argentina: Live Stream MotoGP, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Argentina MotoGP.

The 2025 MotoGP season is heating up as it heads to Termas de Río Hondo for the Argentine Grand Prix, marking the second round of the championship. This iconic circuit, known for its unpredictable and action-packed racing, has been a happy hunting ground for Marc Márquez, who has secured three victories here in the past. Following his dominant performance in Thailand, where he won both the sprint and main races, Márquez is the rider to beat, with all eyes on him to repeat his success in Argentina.

Race Information

Date Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Where Termas de Río Hondo TV Channel Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Key Storylines

Ducati, particularly with Francesco Bagnaia, is looking to challenge Márquez's pace. Bagnaia will be keen to outperform his new teammate and make a strong statement in the championship. Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi, the last winner at Termas in 2023, will be aiming to replicate his success despite now riding an Aprilia RS-GP, which faces stiff competition from the dominant Ducatis.

The circuit itself is a challenging 4.8 km layout with 14 corners, offering plenty of opportunities for overtaking and drama. Weather conditions could add an extra layer of complexity, with forecasts indicating potential thunderstorms on Friday. Other riders to watch include Alex Márquez, who has shown strong form on his Ducati, and rookie sensation Ai Ogura, who impressed in his debut at Buriram.

With reigning champion Jorge Martin still recovering from injuries, Lorenzo Savadori will step in for Aprilia, adding another layer of intrigue to the race. KTM and Yamaha are also looking to bounce back from a tough opening round, making this Argentine GP a must-watch event for MotoGP fans worldwide.

