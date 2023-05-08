Good news for Man City and Pep Guardiola! Champions League ‘curse’ in place since 2018 has been lifted, says Yaya Toure’s agent

Yaya Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk has revealed that the 'curse' of Pep Guardiola never winning a Champions League again has been lifted.

Pep Guardiola's 'curse' lifted

Yaya Toure's agent hopes Man City win treble

Man City face Real Madrid in Champions League semis

WHAT HAPPENED? Dimitri Seluk, a Russian agent who represents former Manchester City star Yaya Toure, had suggested back in 2018 that Pep Guardiola will never win a Champions League trophy again in his career since African Shamans had put a hex on the manager for his alleged ill-treatment of the midfielder.

But recently, Seluk said that he wants Manchester City to win not just the Champions League, but the 'treble' as well and that the curse over the Catalan manager has been removed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Mirror, Seluk said, "I want to apologise for this matter. I think it is time for this bitterness to stop - and I know that Yaya feels the same because he wishes nothing but success for City. I can say that the spell has now been lifted by the shamans - and that I think City will win the Champions League under Pep.

"They have a good chance of winning it this year. But whatever happens, they will definitely win it in the next three years. Do you remember when I once criticised City for not giving Yaya a cake on his birthday? Well, it is my birthday this month and my present is for this curse to be ended. In fact, it is my hope that City win the Treble this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cityzens, under Guardiola, came agonisingly close to lifting their maiden Champions League title during the 2020/21 campaign but lost the Chelsea in the final. Last season, despite having a 4-2 lead on aggregate against Real Madrid until the dying moments of their semi-final second leg clash, they got knocked out of the competition. This time they are on track to become the first English club since Manchester in 1999/00 to win the 'treble'.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's men will be next seen in action against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday in Madrid.