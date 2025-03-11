Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

It's another classic showdown in the WCC Tournament final as Gonzaga (24-8, 15-4 WCC) squares off against Saint Mary’s (28-4, 18-1 WCC). These two powerhouses have dominated the West Coast Conference for years, and Tuesday's clash marks the 15th time since 2004 that they'll battle for the tournament crown.

Gonzaga punched its ticket to the final with an 85-76 victory over San Francisco, completing a season sweep of the Dons. However, they now turn their attention to a far greater challenge—taking down a Saint Mary’s team that swept them in the regular season.

The Gaels have had Gonzaga’s number this year, earning a 74-67 win in Spokane on Senior Night before edging them out 62-58 in Moraga. Saint Mary's hasn't tasted defeat in over a month, but Gonzaga will look to change that on the biggest stage.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Saint Mary's Gaels: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and the Gaels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Orleans Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Saint Mary's Gaels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulldogs and the Gaels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

At the heart of Gonzaga's attack is Ryan Nembhard, the nation’s leader in assists (10.0 per game). A true floor general, he keeps turnovers to a minimum (4.85 assist-to-turnover ratio, second-best in the country) and plays tenacious defense (1.6 steals per game, tied for fourth in the WCC). As he approaches the end of his collegiate career, Nembhard is determined to leave his mark and keep Gonzaga in the national conversation.

Meanwhile, Graham Ike's future in Spokane remains uncertain, as he has an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. The dominant forward ranks third in the WCC in scoring (17.0 PPG) while leading the league in field goal percentage (59.9%). His presence on the boards is just as impactful, pulling down the third-most rebounds in the conference (7.4 per game). If this is his final run with the Zags, expect Ike to leave everything on the court.

Saint Mary's Gaels news & key performers

Saint Mary's has been steady on the offensive end, averaging 74.2 points per game, which ranks 165th nationally in scoring. However, where the Gaels truly excel is on the boards and defensive end. They crash the glass with authority, pulling down 39.7 rebounds per contest (19th in the country) while also sharing the ball well with 15.6 assists per game.

Defense is the Gaels' calling card, as they've held opponents to just 60.8 points per game, placing them 5th in the nation in scoring defense. At the heart of their attack is Augustas Marciulionis, the team’s top scorer, who averages 14.4 points while also orchestrating the offense with 6.1 assists per game.

Beyond Marciulionis, Paulius Murauskas has been a force in the paint, contributing 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while Mikey Lewis adds valuable support with 8.6 points per contest. Luke Barrett (9.8 points, 6.6 rebounds) and Mitchell Saxen (10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds) provide additional scoring and rebounding depth.

The Gaels also rely on key contributions from Jordan Ross, Harry Wessels, Andrew McKeever, Ashton Hardaway, and Cade Bennett to round out their rotation and give their primary scorers the necessary support. With a balanced approach on both ends of the floor, Saint Mary’s remains a tough team to crack.