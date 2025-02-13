How to watch today's Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Francisco Dons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs San Francisco NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The San Francisco Dons (20-6) aim to extend their winning streak to five games as they head to McCarthey Athletic Center to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET.

The Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3) enter this contest fresh off a 78-61 victory over Pacific, where they took control early with a 35-20 halftime lead and never looked back. Gonzaga shot 43.1% from the floor, struggled from beyond the arc at 22.7%, but capitalized at the free-throw line, converting 88.5% of their attempts.

The Dons (20-6, 10-3) continue their strong campaign, most recently edging out Loyola Marymount 72-66. They jumped out to a 36-28 lead at halftime and held on for the win, despite being outscored in the second half. San Francisco shot 38.9% from the field, 33.3% from three, and made 85.2% of their free throws to seal the deal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Dons vs. the Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco Dons vs Gonzaga Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington.

Date Thursday, February 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue McCarthey Athletic Center Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch San Francisco Dons vs Gonzaga Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

San Francisco Dons team news & key performers

Last time out, Senior guard Marcus Williams led the charge, dropping 19 points and swiping three steals. He's averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists per game, while fellow senior Malik Thomas is the team's top scorer, posting 19.2 PPG and 3.4 RPG. The Dons' offense ranks 86th in the nation, putting up 112.3 points per 100 possessions, while their defense stands strong, conceding 100.0 points per 100 possessions (55th overall).

Gonzaga Bulldogs news & key performers

Braden Huff spearheaded the offensive effort in the Bulldogs' last outing, finishing with 17 points, while Khalif Battle chipped in 16 points and five rebounds. The Zags boast an explosive offense, ranking 11th nationally with 123.7 points per 100 possessions, while their defense allows 99.4 points per 100 possessions (45th in the country). Their deep rotation features six double-digit scorers, led by Graham Ike, who averages 17.0 PPG.