How to watch today's Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Georgia Bulldogs basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 8 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8) and No. 9 seed Georgia Bulldogs (20-12) are set to battle on Thursday, with a coveted spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

Gonzaga had its ups and downs this season, dropping both regular-season matchups against Saint Mary’s. But when it mattered most, Mark Few’s squad delivered, grinding out a 58-51 victory in a defensive slugfest to capture the West Coast Conference Tournament title.

Georgia, on the other hand, endured a rollercoaster ride in the ultra-competitive SEC. The Bulldogs found themselves in a brutal 2-9 skid, struggling to close out tight games. But just when it seemed like their season was slipping away, a pivotal victory over Florida ignited a resurgence. A four-game winning streak down the stretch salvaged their tournament hopes, even though their SEC Tournament run ended abruptly with a loss to Oklahoma.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Georgia Bulldogs basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Georgia Bulldogs basketball: Date and tip-off time

Gonzaga and Georgia will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT Venue INTRUST Bank Arena Location Wichita, KS

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Georgia Bulldogs basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Gonzaga, Graham Ike has been the heart and soul of the offence, leading the team with 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Floor general Ryan Nembhard fuels the attack, averaging an impressive 9.8 assists per contest while chipping in 10.8 points per game.

From beyond the arc, Nolan Hickman is Gonzaga’s primary deep threat, knocking down 2.2 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Nembhard’s quick hands make him the team’s steals leader (1.7 per game), while Ike provides rim protection with 0.6 blocks per contest.

Georgia Bulldogs news & key performers

On the Georgia side, Asa Newell is the go-to scorer and primary rebounder, averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 boards per outing. Silas Demary Jr. plays a crucial role in the backcourt, dishing out a team-best 3.1 assists per game while also adding 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Demary is also Georgia’s most reliable perimeter shooter, sinking 1.8 three-pointers per contest. On defence, he leads the team in steals with 1.7 per game, while Somto Cyril patrols the paint as the top shot-blocker, rejecting 1.6 attempts per outing.