How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers NBA game, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in an NBA fixture on March 16, 2024, at Crypto.com arena. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have been trading spots, ranking ninth and tenth, respectively. Their upcoming matchup this Saturday will be the third of their four scheduled meetings so far this season.

The Warriors score 118.5 points per game, placing them seventh in the league and better than the Lakers' 117.1 points per game, which is tenth. Golden State also has the most rebounds, getting 46.8 per game (2nd), while the Lakers are far behind with 42.5 per game (22nd). The Lakers, on the other hand, have a slightly higher average in assists, with 28.4 (7th) than the Warriors, who have 29.1 (5th) assists per game.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers NBA Game.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers kick-off time & stadium

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors this Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, CA, USA. This high-voltage NBA match will take place at 8:30 pm ET.

Date Saturday, 16 March, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:30 pm ET Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, CA, USA

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers NBA match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers can watch the game live on ABC. To stream the game, FuboTV is the best streaming service for comprehensive NBA content, and it offers a free trial.

If you would rather listen to the coverage on the radio, you can choose from SiriusXMESPN, LA 710/1330 KWKW or 95.7 The Game.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Team News

Golden State Warriors Team News

The Golden State Warriors don't know if two key players will be able to play ahead of their important game against the Los Angeles Lakers on this Saturday. With an average of 26.9 points per game, Stephen Curry is the team's top scorer, however he is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. The Warriors' offensive plan depends on how active he is on the court.

Draymond Green, who is known for being a great leader and defensive player, is also tagged as questionable because of a back problem. Green makes a big difference in rebounds (7.0 per game on average) and sets-up plays (7.1 assists per on average).

Their possible absence makes it harder for the Warriors to get a key win in the race for playoffs. As the game gets closer, fans eagerly wait for news on their health, hoping for a full-strength team to play their Western Conference rivals.

Los Angeles Lakers Team News

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for their NBA match against the Golden State Warriors, but are struggling with several injuries in their team. Christian Wood, a key forward for the team, is out indefinitely with a knee injury, so the Lakers will miss his ability to score and grab rebounds. Along with Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt is also out with an injury, making the Lakers' frontcourt even weaker.

Besides these long-term absences, the Lakers are also waiting for the news on guard Cam Reddish, who is listed as doubtful because of an ankle problem. Reddish's possible loss would make it harder for the team to defend the perimeter and come up with different ways to score. Gabe Vincent and Colin Castleton are also still out indefinitely with knee and wrist injuries, respectively, which makes the Lakers' bench even weaker.

Even with all these problems, the Lakers will depend on star players like Anthony Davis (12.4 rebounds per game) and LeBron James (25.2 points per game). James also has the most assists on the team, averaging eight per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five head-to-head meetings between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.