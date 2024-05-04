Girona vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be officially out of the La Liga title race if they fail to pick a win at Girona on Saturday.

Xavi's men moved within 11 points of leaders Real Madrid after the former picked up a 4-2 victory over Valencia on Monday.

On the other hand, in the race to secure Champions League football for next season, Girona are just a couple of points behind Barca having last registered a 2-0 win against Las Palmas.

Girona vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EST Venue: Montilivi

La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona will be played at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on Saturday, May 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Girona vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona is available to watch on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Midfielder Borja Garcia and attacker Cristhian Stuani are doubts, while Juanpe, Ricard Artero and Joel Roca are sure to miss out through injuries.

Yan Couto should be able to keep his place on the right side as Viktor Tsyhankov is expected to start on the bench once again, with Artem Dovbyk featuring upfront.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; E. Garcia, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Herrera, A. Garcia; Couto, Martin, Savio; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias Defenders: E. Garcia, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto Midfielders: A. Garcia, Herrera, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. Garcia, Villa, Tsygankov, Fernandez Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu

Barcelona team news

Long-term absentees Gavi and Alejandro Balde will be joined by Frenkie de Jong in the treatment room.

Pedri is likely to replace Fermin Lopez in the XI despite the latter scoring in the Valencia win, while Andreas Christensen could continue alongside.

Robert Lewandowski will be joined by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in attack, as Joao Felix and Ferran Torres would make for options from the bench.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Girona and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 10, 2023 Barcelona 2-4 Girona La Liga April 10, 2023 Barcelona 0-0 Girona La Liga January 28, 2023 Girona 0-1 Barcelona La Liga July 24, 2021 Barcelona 3-1 Girona Club Friendly September 16, 2020 Barcelona 3-1 Girona Club Friendly

