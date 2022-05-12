Gilberto Silva hints he'll ask Arsenal sporting director Edu to sign England World Cup star Jude Bellingham
- Bellingham impressive for England
- Club future unknown - Liverpool, Manchester City & Real Madrid interested
- Arsenal top of Premier League, could enter race
WHAT HAPPENED? During yet another impressive performance for England, Silva tweeted that Bellingham 'reminded' him of someone. An Arsenal fan was then quick to ask the question of the former midfielder. Silva responded, suggesting he might actually have a word with Edu - the man responsible for the Gunners' on-field recruitment.
👍🏾👌🏾— Gilberto Silva (@GilbertoSilva) December 4, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there's a small chance Bellingham could go to the Emirates, it's unlikely Arsenal will be able to afford the astronomical transfer fee as well as his wages, making Man City, Liverpool or Real Madrid more realistic destinations for the 19-year-old.
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? While he'll no doubt be aware of all the talk going on around his club career, he'll currently be concentrating on a massive World Cup quarter-final clash against France on Saturday.
