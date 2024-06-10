How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros.

The San Francisco Giants host the Houston Astros in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 10, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET.

San Francisco is 32-34 overall with a 17-14 home record. The Giants have a 9-4 record in games where they hit at least two home runs, demonstrating their strength in such situations.

Houston is 30-36 overall but has a 13-18 record away from home. The Astros, on the other hand, have a 25-10 record when they outhit their opponents.

This Monday's game will be the two teams' first season encounter.

San Francisco Giants vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros will take place on June 10, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date June 10 2024 Time 9:45 pm ET / 6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Houston Astros online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLV matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros on SCHN and NSBA local TV Channels.

San Francisco Giants vs Houston Astros Team News

San Francisco Giants Team News

INF LaMonte Wade is on the 10-day injured list with his hamstring problem.

Another INF Marco Luciano joins him with an undisclosed issue.

LHP Blake Snell is out for 15 days with a groin injury.

Houston Astros Team News

RHP Christian Javier is unavailable for 15 days due to his forearm discomfort.

As he heals from surgery on his right elbow, RHP Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Another RHP Oliver Ortega accompanies Garcia with his elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros in the MLB matchup: