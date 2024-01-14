Ghana vs Cape Verde: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Ghana and Cape Verde, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ghana's bid for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title gets underway on Sunday when they face Cape Verde in the second game of Group B at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

The Black Stars' have failed to add to their four AFCON titles since 1982, despite being a dominant force in African football since then, and were dumped out of the group stage in embarrassing fashion two years ago.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton manager Chris Hughton has failed to steer Ghana in the right direction since transitioning from an upstairs job to the dugout last year as they head into this tournament with three defeats in the past five games, including a goalless draw with Namibia to prepare for this tournament.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, will be participating in the tournament for the fourth time. Their best performance came in 2013 when they made it to the quarter-finals before falling 2-0 to the Black Stars. They also advanced to the knockout round of the 2021 edition, losing in the last 16 to eventual champions Senegal, so they are no pushovers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ghana vs Cape Verde kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

The match will be played at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Sunday, January 14, 2024, with kick-off at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ghana team news

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus' return to training earlier this week has alleviated injury concerns for Ghana, though Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been forced to sit AFCON out through injury alongside Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey.

Once again, the Ayew brothers (Jordan and Ayew) will be crucial to the Black Stars' hopes, while Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams is set to spearhead the attack.

Ghana possible XI: Ofori; Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah; Amartey, Baba; J. Ayew, Kudus, Paintsil; Williams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ati, Wollacott, Ofori Defenders: Salisu, Djiku, Amartey, Seidu, Mensah, Odoi, Opoku, Fatawu Midfielders: Kudus, Williams, Bukari, Abdul Samed, Paintsil, Baba, Ashimeru, Owusu, Schindler Forwards: J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Nuamah, Semenyo, Königsdörffer, Sowah

Cape Verde team news

The Blue Sharks do not have any fresh injury concerns heading into the encounter, with head coach Bubista expected to deploy a 4-3-3 against the Ghanaians. Cape Verde will once again rely on experienced defender Stopira, and record cap holder Ryan Mendes to spearhead the campaign.

Cape Verde possible XI: Vozinha; Semedo, Borges, Pico, Stopira; Rocha, Costa, Monteiro; Mendes, Rodrigues, Bebe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Silva, Rosa Defenders: Costa, Lopes, Stopira, Borges, Moreira Midfielders: Rodrigues, Andrade, Bebé, Monteiro, Mendes, Semedo, Santos, Duarte, Correia, Duarte, Pina, Paulo, Tavares, Cuca Forwards: Cabral, Teixeira, Tavares, Varela

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2/2/13 Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde Africa Cup of Nations 15/11/12 Cape Verde 0-1 Ghana International Friendly Games

Useful links