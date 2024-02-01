Getafe vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Getafe and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Getafe will take on Real Madrid in La Liga at the Coliseum on Thursday. The team from Madrid can climb to the top of the league table with a win as they have a game in hand over leaders Girona who are only a point away. Getafe are tenth in the standings with 29 points from 21 games.

Aside from their Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid are unbeaten in 23 matches across all competitions. It will be a difficult challenge for Getafe to put a stop to that run, especially with their current form which has seen them pick up only two wins in their last six matches.

Getafe vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: February 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Coliseum

The match will be played at the Coliseum on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe continues to miss the services of the injured Mauro Arambarri, while Ilaix Moriba is currently away, representing Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On a positive note for the team, Damian Suarez, Jose Angel Carmona, and Luis Milla will all be back and available for selection after completing their respective suspensions.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria; Suarez; Djene, Alderete, Rico; Greenwood, Maksimovic, Milla, Alena; Mayoral, Mata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soria, Fuzato Defenders: Alvarez, Djene, Duarte, Mitrovic, Angileri, Iglesias Midfielders: Alena, Maksimovic, Milla, Rodriguez Forwards: Mayoral, Latasa, Lozano, Mata, Greenwood

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid are still dealing with the absence of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba, who are undergoing rehabilitation for anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Jude Bellingham is set to make a return to the squad after serving a one-match suspension, which caused him to miss the victory over Las Palmas due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric, Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran. Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and F. Mendy. Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos and Arda Güler. Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/09/23 La Liga Real Madrid 2 - 1 Getafe 14/05/23 La Liga Real Madrid 1 - 0 Getafe 09/10/22 La Liga Getafe 0 - 1 Real Madrid 10/04/22 La Liga Real Madrid 2 - 0 Getafe 02/01/22 La Liga Getafe 1 - 0 Real Madrid

