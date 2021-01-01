Gerrard admits he is yet to emulate ‘master’ Klopp in one area despite Rangers title triumph

The Liverpool legend has looked to take plenty of coaching lessons from an enigmatic German, but is still working on putting those pieces together

Steven Gerrard has taken many coaching lessons from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but the Rangers manager admits that he is yet to emulate the “master” in certain departments.

An enigmatic German tactician has delivered long-awaited title success in England, with a Reds legend doing likewise in Scotland.

Gerrard has been earning plenty of plaudits, while seeing a future return to Anfield mooted, but concedes that he is yet to become as even-keeled as Klopp has become.

What has been said?

Gerrard has told The Telegraph on Klopp’s influence since he stepped into the dugout: “One thing I learned from Jurgen is to try and detach yourself, and be more balanced around the results.

“He is a master of it. I am not. I am trying to get better at it.

“I was an emotional player, I wore my heart on my sleeve. I feel results and want to be as authentic and real as I can.

“But as a manager you have to be more balanced.”

Gerrard’s record at Rangers

The 40-year-old former Liverpool and England captain opted to cut his managerial teeth under an Old Firm spotlight in the summer of 2018.

In his third year at the helm, arch-rivals Celtic have been knocked off the loftiest of perches in the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard has overseen 106 victories through 161 games in charge of the Gers, with only 21 defeats suffered.

The bigger picture

Gerrard has made no secret of the fact that he would like to return to Liverpool at some stage in the future.

He is, however, tied to a contract through to 2024 and has no intention of breaking that agreement any time soon.

For now, heading into another derby date with Celtic on Sunday, he is looking to make the most of the opportunities handed to him in Glasgow.

He has added: “To come into this job, the size of the task and the journey that we have been on for nearly three years now, and in the year that we have done it.

“I think you have to be in this job, in my shoes, part of this club to realise the size and the pressure and the responsibility on this season to make it a success.”

