Kai Havertz of Germany celebrates scoring Getty Images
UEFA Nations League A
Europa-Park Stadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Germany vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League AGermanyBosnia and HerzegovinaGermany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals from League A Group 3, Germany only need to avoid defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina when the two sides meet at Europa-Park Stadion in order to secure a top of the table finish in the group with a game to spare.

Julian Nagelsmann's men will also aim to maintain their unbeaten record here, while the Dragons can mathematically still make the play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany vs Bosnia-Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ViX (with Sling TV) and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Germany vs Bosnia-Herzegovina kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Grp. 3
Europa-Park Stadion

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Probable lineups

GermanyHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestBIH
1
O. Baumann
4
J. Tah
6
J. Kimmich
18
M. Mittelstaedt
2
A. Ruediger
5
P. Gross
11
L. Sane
8
R. Andrich
20
S. Gnabry
10
J. Musiala
9
K. Havertz
1
N. Vasilj
3
E. Bicakcic
5
A. Barisic
4
J. Gazibegovic
2
N. Mujakic
10
A. Dedic
6
B. Tahirovic
20
H. Hajradinovic
8
D. Huseinbasic
9
E. Demirovic
11
E. Dzeko

4-4-2

BIHAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Julian Nagelsmann

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sergej Barbarez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Germany team news

Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav is ruled out due to injury, along with club teammate Angelo Stiller with a muscular problem. Moreover, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is a doubt owing to illness, and Nico Schlotterbeck faces a ban.

Stefan Ortega will remain as the only uncapped player in the squad, unless the Manchester City goalkeeper replaces or starts ahead of either Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nubel in between the sticks.

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

Defender Nikola Katic will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Sead Kolasinac had to withdraw due to injury.

So one of Nihad Mujakic and Tarik Muharemovic is in line for a start at the back, while Fenerbahce forward and Bosnia skipper Edin Dzeko eyes his 139th international cap in attack.

Form

GER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BIH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GER

Last 3 matches

BIH

2

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
3/3

Standings

