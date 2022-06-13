Germany vs Italy: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's the 2014 World Cup winners versus the Euro 2020 champions as both heavyweights look to wrap up their summer on a winning note

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Tuesday, with Germany and Italy meeting in Group A3.

Arriving on the back of draws, both sides know a win will go a long way to boosting their chances of reaching next year's finals - but does either side have enough energy left in the tank after a long and draining season?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Neuer, Trapp, Baumann Defenders Rüdiger, Sule, Kehrer, Klostermann, Tah, Henrichs, Raum, Schlotterbeck Midfielders Kimmich, Gundogan, Reus, Goretzka, Brandt, Havertz, Musiala, Hofmann, Stach Forwards Muller, Werner, Sane, Gnabry, Nmecha, Adeyemi

A draw with Hungary further highlighted the exhaustion across all teams in this tournament - but Germany will know that a win against Italy likely leaves a clear pathway to the finals with two games to go.

With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, the race to fill out Hansi Flick's squad continues with a few faces continuing to push for a first-choice place.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger; Hofmann, Kimmich, Gundogan, Raum; Sane, Muller; Werner

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Sirigu, Cragno, Meret, Gollini Defenders Bonucci, Florenzi, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Bastoni, Biraghi, Mancini, Calabria, Lazzari, Dimarco, Felipe, Gatti, Scalvini Midfielders Barella, Cristante, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Pessina, Tonali, Esposito, Frattesi, Pobega, Ricci Forwards Belotti, Raspadori, Politano, Scamacca, Zaccagni, Caprari, Cancellieri, Gnonto, Zerbin

After wielding the changes for the trip to England at the weekend, Roberto Mancini could well blood more youngsters across his side as he looks to build a new era.

The spectre of a failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 will hang over the Azzurri for the rest of the year, without a doubt - but they will back themselves to bounce back towards the summit in due time.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Tonali, Barella; Pellegrini, Scamacca, Gnonto

Last five results

Germany results Italy results Hungary 1-1 Germany (Jun 11) England 0-0 Italy (Jun 11) Germany 1-1 England (Jun 7) Italy 2-1 Hungary (Jun 7) Italy 1-1 Germany (Jun 4) Italy 1-1 Germany (Jun 4) Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Mar 29) Italy 0-3 Argentina (Jun 1) Germany 2-0 Israel (Mar 26) Turkey 2-3 Italy (Mar 29)

Head-to-head