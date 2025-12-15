How to watch today’s Georgia vs North Carolina A&T NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs will face off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies to start the highly anticipated NCAAW game on December 15, 2025, at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT.

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs average 81.00 points per game, as opposed to 58.90 points per game for the North Carolina A&T Aggies, while allowing only 51.40 points per game defensively to 64.60 points per game conceded by the Aggies.

North Carolina A&T's 36.40% field goal percentage is much lower than Georgia's impressive 47.30%. Georgia averages 35.80 rebounds per game, while North Carolina A&T follows closely at 35.30. The Aggies average 10.10 assists per game, while the Lady Bulldogs average 15.00 assists per game.

Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs North Carolina A&T Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs will take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies in an epic NCAAW game on December 15, 2025, at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

Date December 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT Venue Stegeman Coliseum Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs North Carolina A&T Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T Aggies live on:

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Georgia Lady Bulldogs team news

Dani Carnegie is shooting 49.2% from the field and an outstanding 87.1% from the free-throw line while averaging 17.9 points per game.

Miyah Verse averages 5.4 rebounds per game, comprising 3.3 defensive and 2.1 offensive rebounds.

Trinity Turner averages 2.5 turnovers, 4.9 assists per game, and 31.1 minutes per game.

North Carolina A&T Aggies team news

Chaniya Clark is scoring 11.6 points per game, grabbing 8.0 rebounds, and shooting 42.9% from the field and 73.5% from the free-throw line.

Paris Locke averages 27.2 minutes per game, averages 2.4 turnovers, and contributes 2.0 assists per game.

D'Mya Tucker is shooting 36.5% from the field and averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.