Georgia vs Greece: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 play-off

Georgia will host Greece in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoff Path C semi-final in Tbilisi on Tuesday night.
The hosts, who are only 90 minutes away from making their first major tournament debut, beat Luxembourg 2-0 in the semifinals to book their ticket for this winner-takes-all encounter. At the same time, the Pirate Ship Crew thrashed in-form Kazakhstan for five without reply.
Georgia vs Greece kick-off time
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm ET
|Venue:
|Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Georgia and Greece will be played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia.
It will kick off at 1 pm ET on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Georgia vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS2 and ViX+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Georgia team news
Star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has served his suspension for accumulating yellow cards, is now eligible for selection again and should almost certainly be thrown back into the Georgia XI, however, his deputy Budu Zivzivadze performed admirably in the last game.
Metz striker Georges Mikautadze should instead drop out in favour of the Napoli wing-wizard, but head coach Willy Sagnol has no fresh injury concerns from the defeat of Luxembourg and should be able to deploy an otherwise unaltered side.
Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Dvali, Kashia; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Shengelia; Zivzivadze, Kvaratskhelia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili, Loria
|Defenders:
|Sazonov, Azarovi, Lochoshvili, Gocholeishvili, Khocholava, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Dvali, Gelashvili, Gvelesiani, Kalandadze, Mamuchashvili
|Midfielders:
|Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Tsitaishvili, Lobjanidze, Kochorashvili, Sigua, Kvekveskiri, Kakabadze, Gagnidze, Aburjania, Kankava, Mekvabishvili, Altunashvili
|Forwards:
|Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze, Davitashvili, Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Shengelia, Volkov
Greece team news
Greece boss Gus Poyet did not suffer any fresh injury or pick-up suspension for accumulated bookings in the thrashing of Kazakhstan and could set his side up in a similar fashion to the last game.
Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Ioannidis, Pelkas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Athanasiadis, Dioudis
|Defenders:
|Tsimikas, Mavropanos, Giannoulis, Retsos, Koulierakis, Hatzidiakos, Goutas, Tzavellas, Baldock
|Midfielders:
|Bakasetas, Konstantelias, Masouras, Alexandropoulos, Pelkas, Mantalos, Zeca, Kourbelis, Chatzigiovanis, Galanopoulos, Bouchalakis, Papanikolaou, Saliakas
|Forwards:
|Pavlidis, Giakoumakis, Tzolis, Ioannidis, Fountas
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/10/21
|Georgia 0-2 Greece
|UEFA World Championship Qualification
|01/04/21
|Greece 1-1 Georgia
|UEFA World Championship Qualification
|11/10/11
|Georgia 1-2 Greece
|European Championship Qualification
|04/09/10
|Greece 1-1 Georgia
|European Championship Qualification
|12/10/05
|Greece 1-0 Georgia
|UEFA World Championship Qualification