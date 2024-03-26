Georgia vs Greece: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 play-off

How to watch the European Championship match between Georgia and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia will host Greece in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoff Path C semi-final in Tbilisi on Tuesday night.

The hosts, who are only 90 minutes away from making their first major tournament debut, beat Luxembourg 2-0 in the semifinals to book their ticket for this winner-takes-all encounter. At the same time, the Pirate Ship Crew thrashed in-form Kazakhstan for five without reply.



Georgia vs Greece kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Georgia and Greece will be played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Georgia vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS2 and ViX+.



How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Georgia team news

Star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has served his suspension for accumulating yellow cards, is now eligible for selection again and should almost certainly be thrown back into the Georgia XI, however, his deputy Budu Zivzivadze performed admirably in the last game.

Metz striker Georges Mikautadze should instead drop out in favour of the Napoli wing-wizard, but head coach Willy Sagnol has no fresh injury concerns from the defeat of Luxembourg and should be able to deploy an otherwise unaltered side.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Dvali, Kashia; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Shengelia; Zivzivadze, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili, Loria Defenders: Sazonov, Azarovi, Lochoshvili, Gocholeishvili, Khocholava, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Dvali, Gelashvili, Gvelesiani, Kalandadze, Mamuchashvili Midfielders: Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Tsitaishvili, Lobjanidze, Kochorashvili, Sigua, Kvekveskiri, Kakabadze, Gagnidze, Aburjania, Kankava, Mekvabishvili, Altunashvili Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze, Davitashvili, Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Shengelia, Volkov

Greece team news

Greece boss Gus Poyet did not suffer any fresh injury or pick-up suspension for accumulated bookings in the thrashing of Kazakhstan and could set his side up in a similar fashion to the last game.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Ioannidis, Pelkas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Athanasiadis, Dioudis Defenders: Tsimikas, Mavropanos, Giannoulis, Retsos, Koulierakis, Hatzidiakos, Goutas, Tzavellas, Baldock Midfielders: Bakasetas, Konstantelias, Masouras, Alexandropoulos, Pelkas, Mantalos, Zeca, Kourbelis, Chatzigiovanis, Galanopoulos, Bouchalakis, Papanikolaou, Saliakas Forwards: Pavlidis, Giakoumakis, Tzolis, Ioannidis, Fountas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/10/21 Georgia 0-2 Greece UEFA World Championship Qualification 01/04/21 Greece 1-1 Georgia UEFA World Championship Qualification 11/10/11 Georgia 1-2 Greece European Championship Qualification 04/09/10 Greece 1-1 Georgia European Championship Qualification 12/10/05 Greece 1-0 Georgia UEFA World Championship Qualification

