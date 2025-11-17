How to watch Georgia vs Florida A&M NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) head to Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, hoping to snag their first win of the young season against the unbeaten Georgia Bulldogs (3-0).

Florida A&M comes in still searching for traction, sitting at 0-3 and posting 66.3 points per game, a mark that puts them near the bottom of the national rankings. The Rattlers shot just 35.9% from the field overall and were handled decisively in their most recent outing, a 97-60 setback to UCF.

Georgia, meanwhile, has burst out of the gates with a clean 3-0 start. The Bulldogs have been firing on all cylinders offensively, knocking down 50.2% of their shots—good for a top-75 clip in Division I. They’re coming off a commanding 120-81 win over Morehead State, a performance that showcased just how potent this group can be when everything is clicking.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia vs Florida A&M NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Georgia vs Florida A&M: Date and tip-off time

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Florida Gators in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA.

Date Monday, November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Stegeman Coliseum Location Athens, GA

How to watch Georgia vs Florida A&M on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida A&M Rattlers live on SEC Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Georgia vs Florida A&M team news & key performers

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Georgia has been an offensive buzzsaw to start the season, piling up 102.5 points per game, the 7th-highest mark in the country. On the defensive end, they’ve held opponents to 64 points per contest, placing them 59th nationally. The Bulldogs are hitting 47.9% of their shots from the floor and 29.6% from deep, while knocking down an impressive 78.3% at the stripe. They also dominate the glass with 45.8 rebounds per game, hand out 18 assists on average, and keep mistakes to a minimum with only 9.8 turnovers.

Jeremiah Wilkinson has been the sparkplug for Georgia’s offense, pouring in 16.8 points a night while chipping in 2 boards. Blue Cain isn’t far behind, posting 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds, and Jake Wilkins has also been steady with 12.3 points and 4 rebounds per game.

Florida A&M Rattlers team news

On the flip side, Florida A&M has struggled to find consistent production. The Rattlers are putting up 66.3 points per game, ranking 330th, and surrendering a whopping 97 points per outing, which places them near the bottom of Division I. Florida A&M shoots just 35.9% from the floor and 23.8% from long range, while converting 66.7% of their free throws. They’re also getting beat on the boards, averaging 29.7 rebounds, along with 11.3 assists and 16.3 turnovers per contest.

Devere Palmer has been the go-to option for the Rattlers, averaging 12.5 points and 4 rebounds. Tyler Shirley follows with 10.3 points and 2.7 boards, and Jordan Chatman adds 8 points to the cause.