Georgia U21 vs Israel U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Georgia and Israel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Co-hosts Georgia U21 and Israel U21 will be involved in their first quarter-finals at the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship when they face off at the Boris Paichadze Stadium on Saturday.

Despite back-to-back draws, including the 1-1 draw with Netherlands in their last game at the group stage, Ramaz Svanadze's Crusaders topped Portugal in Group A.

Israel registered one victory in Group C and it was indeed the solitary-goal victory over the Czech Republic that saw the Young Chosen Team through the knockouts along with England from Group C.

Georgia U21 vs Israel U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Georgia U21 vs Israel U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on ViX+, CBS Golazo Network and UEFA.tv in the U.S.

Team news & squads

Georgia U21 team news

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili Should continue in goal after his delayed arrival to the U21s owing to senior national team duties.

Zuriko Davitashvili may get the nod after scoring in Tuesday's game against the Dutch, meaning Giorgi Guliashvili would need to be content starting on the bench again.

Georgia U21 possible XI: Mamardashvili; Gocholeishvili, Gelashvili, Kalandadze, Sazonov, Azarovi; Tsitaishvili, Gagnidze, Mekvabishvili, Davitashvili; Gagua.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kalichava, Kutaladze, Mamardashvili Defenders: Azarov, Gelashvili, Gocholeishvili, Kalandadze, Kapanadze, Khvadagiani, Sazonov Midfielders: Davitashvili, L. Gagnidze, N. Gagnidze, Khorkheli, Lominadze, Mamageishvili, Mekvabishvili, Moistsrapeshvili, Sigua, Tsitaishvili, Jinjolava Forwards: Gagua, Guliashvili

Israel U21 team news

A second yellow card in the tournament will see Roy Revivo suspended for the last-eight game, for Ziv Morgan to play at left-back instead.

Continuing with the same approach applied against Czhechia, Dor Turgeman and Idan Gorno will remain as the front pair.

Israel U21 possible XI: Peretz; Jaber, Lemkin, Cohen, Morgan; Gloukh, Gandelman, Karzev, Azoulay; Turgeman, Gorno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keouf, Peretz, Tzarfati Defenders: Blorian, Cohen, Jaber, Lemkin, Morgan, Layous, Karzev Midfielders: Azoulay, Bar, Ferede, Gandelman, Gloukh, Hofmeister, Hagag, Turgeman, Bilevi Forwards: Abu Rumi, Gorno, Khalaili

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 16, 2022 Georgia U21 1-2 Israel U21 U21 national team friendly March 26, 2019 Georgia U21 2-1 Israel U21 U21 national team friendly

