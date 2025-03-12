How to watch today's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Cavaliers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 8 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-15) will aim to take another step toward securing an NCAA Tournament spot when they face off against the No. 9 seed Virginia Cavaliers (15-16) in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

Virginia has had a rollercoaster of a season, struggling to find consistency and sitting just below the .500 mark. The Cavaliers started strong with an 8-5 record through their first 13 contests, picking up wins against solid competition but suffering setbacks against Tennessee, St. John’s, Florida, SMU, and Memphis. A tough losing skid followed, with Virginia dropping five straight to Louisville (twice), California, Stanford, and SMU.

The Cavaliers then rebounded with a 5-2 stretch, notching wins over Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech while falling to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. However, their momentum has stalled in recent weeks, going 2-4 down the stretch with victories over Wake Forest and Florida State but losses to Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, and Syracuse. Heading into tournament play, Virginia holds a 15-16 record across 31 games.

Georgia Tech’s season has followed a similar pattern to Virginia’s, though the Yellow Jackets have fared slightly better in the win column. Their campaign started with a rocky 5-7 stretch in their first 12 games, with losses coming against North Florida, Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Northwestern, and Duke. A brief turnaround saw them pick up victories over Alabama A&M, Notre Dame, and Boston College before another rough patch hit, as they dropped matchups to Syracuse, SMU, Clemson, and Florida State.

Since then, Georgia Tech has experienced a mixed bag of results. The Jackets suffered losses to Notre Dame, Virginia, Boston College, and Wake Forest but have also pieced together some impressive wins. They took down Virginia Tech, Louisville, Clemson, Stanford, California, Pitt, NC State, and Miami to improve their overall record to 16-15 across 31 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. the Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Yellow Jackets and the Cavaliers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Yellow Jackets and the Cavaliers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news & key performers

Georgia Tech enters the tournament averaging 70.9 points per game (12th in the ACC) while shooting 43.6% from the field (13th) and 33.7% from three-point range (13th). The Yellow Jackets rely on a balanced attack, with five players averaging double figures in scoring. Lance Terry leads the charge with 15.0 points per game, while Baye Ndongo contributes 13.6 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Defensively, Georgia Tech has been slightly better than Virginia, allowing 72.6 points per game (8th). The Jackets have held opponents to 43.1% shooting from the field (6th), though they’ve struggled to defend the perimeter, giving up 33.7% shooting from three (13th). Terry leads the team in steals (1.2 SPG), while Ndongo is a presence inside, averaging one block per game.

Virginia Cavaliers news & key performers

Offensively, the Cavaliers have struggled, ranking last in the ACC with 66.3 points per game. They are, however, efficient when they do get looks, shooting 45.2% from the field (8th in the conference) and excelling from beyond the arc at 37.6% (3rd). Isaac McKneely (14.0 PPG) leads the scoring charge, with Elijah Saunders (10.5 ppg) also playing a key role.

Defensively, Virginia has been solid, allowing 70.5 points per game (5th in the ACC). They have had issues defending the paint, though, surrendering a 47.1% shooting clip (13th), while opponents have hit 35.5% of their three-point attempts (12th). Blake Buchanan provides rim protection with a team-high 1.1 blocks per game, while Andrew Rohde leads the way in both assists (4.3 APG) and steals (1.1 SPG).