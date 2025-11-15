How to watch Georgetown vs Clemson NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Clemson and Georgetown put their unblemished resumes to the test this weekend, opening a packed college hoops Saturday on Peacock with a noon ET tipoff inside Capital One Arena.

The Tigers arrive at 3–0 to begin the 2025–26 campaign, fresh off an 83–51 dismantling of Morehead State on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum, a game where Clemson never took its foot off the gas.

For Georgetown, this season marks Year 3 of the Ed Cooley era. The Hoyas made noticeable strides under him last year, doubling their win total from the previous season and closing out the 2024–25 slate at 18–16 overall, including an 8–12 mark in BIG EAST action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgetown vs Clemson NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Georgetown vs Clemson: Date and tip-off time

Georgetown Hoyas will face off against Clemson Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C..

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Georgetown vs Clemson on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Clemson Tigers exclusively live on Peacock.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Georgetown vs Clemson team news & key performers

Georgetown Hoyas team news

In Georgetown’s most recent showing, KJ Lewis once again set the tone, spearheading a trio of Hoyas in double figures during Wednesday’s win over visiting Binghamton. Off the bench, Vince Iwuchukwu provided a major spark with 17 efficient points, knocking down five of nine shots and going 7-for-9 at the line. Malik Mack also came alive after halftime, pouring in all 13 of his points in the second stanza while shooting 5-for-11 from the field and perfect at the stripe.

Lewis has been Georgetown’s workhorse on the boards, grabbing a team-best 24 rebounds so far, with Mack and Caleb Williams trailing behind with 13 apiece. On the distribution side, Jeremiah Williams has been the table-setter with 10 assists, while Mack and Lewis have chipped in seven and five, respectively.

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson, meanwhile, looks nothing like a team replacing nearly its entire roster. Despite returning only three players from last year’s record-setting 27-win squad, one that toppled giants like Duke and Kentucky, the Tigers have rolled through the early schedule without skipping a beat. All three of their victories have come by at least 25 points.

Now in his 16th season, Brad Brownell retooled by dipping into the transfer portal, adding six newcomers, including three towering additions standing 6-foot-10 or taller.

In Tuesday’s 83–56 rout of Morehead State, Clemson showcased a balanced offensive effort. Jake Wahlin led the charge with 14 points, RJ Godfrey delivered a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards, and Ace Buckner added 12 more. The Tigers’ efficiency shone as they drilled 11 threes and coughed up only five turnovers in the blowout victory.