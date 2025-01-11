How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs UConn Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs UConn Huskies NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 9 UConn (12-4) hits the road to face Georgetown (12-3) on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Huskies are coming off a win over Providence and a narrow loss to Villanova. Their upcoming slate includes matchups against Creighton, Butler, and Xavier. UConn boasts a high-powered offense, averaging 83.9 points per game on 49.9% shooting while holding opponents to 68.6 points on 42.2% shooting.

The Hoyas, meanwhile, defeated Xavier before falling to Marquette. Looking ahead, Georgetown faces St. John’s, DePaul, and Villanova. The team is scoring 75.6 points per game on 47.4% shooting while limiting opponents to just 63 points on an impressive 37.9% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgetown Hoyas vs the UConn Huskies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Georgetown Hoyas vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Georgetown Hoyas and the UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., United States.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington D.C., United States

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Georgetown Hoyas and the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Georgetown Hoyas vs UConn Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

In their loss to Marquette, Malik Mack paced Georgetown with 18 points and five assists but struggled with ball control, committing six turnovers. The Hoyas as a whole coughed it up 18 times against Marquette's aggressive press.

A critical piece for Georgetown is freshman center Thomas Sorber. The 6'10, 255-pound big man averages 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, shooting a solid 55.2% from the floor (despite just 4-of-24 from three). Junior guard Jayden Epps adds another scoring threat, contributing 14.7 points per game on 45.9% shooting overall and 39% from deep.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

On the other side, UConn's Alex Karaban had a tough outing in the loss to Villanova, finishing 4-for-10 from the floor and missing two critical free throws in the final seconds with the Huskies down by one. UConn fell 68-66 despite shooting 54% overall and 37% (10-for-27) from beyond the arc, as they managed only four free-throw attempts and turned the ball over 13 times.

Karaban, a 6ft 8in, 225-pound forward, leads the Huskies with 15.9 points per game while chipping in 5.0 rebounds. He's a sharpshooter, hitting 47.7% of his shots from the field, 41.5% from three-point range, and 77.8% at the line. Sophomore guard Solo Ball is another key contributor, averaging 13.6 points per game on 46.2% shooting overall and a sizzling 44.4% from deep.

UConn will be without star freshman Lian McNeeley, who is sidelined for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury. McNeeley had been averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 37.9% from long range before his absence.