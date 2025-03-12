How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs DePaul Blue Demons NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgetown vs DePaul NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 7 seed Georgetown Hoyas (17-14) are set to clash with the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (13-18) in the Big East Tournament on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

DePaul enters the tournament as the 10th seed, riding a two-game winning streak and looking to carry that momentum forward. The Blue Demons are coming off an impressive 83-77 home victory over Georgetown, where they shot lights out, hitting 56.6% from the field and a blistering 53.3% from beyond the arc.

Georgetown, slotted as the seventh seed, has stumbled down the stretch, dropping four of its last five contests. Their most recent outing—a six-point loss to DePaul on the road—highlighted one of their strengths, as they took care of the ball with just six turnovers. The Hoyas will be eager to bounce back and find their rhythm as they look to make a deep tournament run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgetown Hoyas vs. the DePaul Blue Demons NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Georgetown Hoyas vs DePaul Blue Demons: Date and tip-off time

The Georgetown Hoyas and the DePaul Blue Demons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs DePaul Blue Demons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hoyas and the Blue Demons on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

Georgetown, meanwhile, is putting up 71.8 points per contest while shooting 44.6% overall and 32.0% from long range. At the charity stripe, they knock down 70.6% of their attempts. The Hoyas have fared better on the boards, ranking 135th with a 51.0 total rebounding percentage.

Defensively, Georgetown has been more consistent, surrendering just 64.7 points per game while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc. The Hoyas’ defence has been a bright spot, and if they can impose their will on that end of the floor, they’ll have a strong chance to turn the tide in this rematch.

On the injury front, Center Julius Halaifonua (ankle), Forward Caleb Williams (undisclosed), Center Thomas Sorber (Foot)

DePaul Blue Demons news & key performers

On offence, DePaul is averaging 72.6 points per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range. At the free-throw line, they convert at a respectable 70.9%. However, rebounding has been a challenge, as the Blue Demons rank 200th nationally with a 49.7 total rebounding percentage. The offensive attack is spearheaded by junior guard CJ Gunn, who has been a key contributor.

Defensively, DePaul allows 74.1 points per game while opponents shoot 43.1% from the floor and 33.3% from deep.

On the injury front, Forward N.J. Benson (hand), Guard Conor Enright (shoulder), Guard Nate Kasher (redshirt), Forward Sekou Konneh (Redshirt), Forward David Skogman (undisclosed).