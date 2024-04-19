Genoa vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Genoa will take on Lazio in the Serie A at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday. Lazio are seventh and fighting for a spot in one of the European competitions whereas Genoa are struggling down in 12th.

They have registered two defeats and three wins in their last five games. They will be hoping to climb up the table with wins in these last few crucial games. They should have it fairly easy against a struggling Genoa who have registered just one win in their last six matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Genoa vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm EST Venue: Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Genoa vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Alan Matturro is unlikely to make any further appearances in Serie A this season, as he underwent surgery for a muscle problem that has sidelined him since February.

Vitinha is also unavailable due to a leg injury, while Ruslan Malinovskyi and Junior Messias are dealing with hamstring issues.

Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; De Winter, Vasquez, Vogliacco; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Martin; Gudmundsson, Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Stolz, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: De Winter, Vasquez, Cittadini, Bani, Vagliacco, Haps, Spence Midfielders: Bohinen, Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Strootman Forwards: Ankeye, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Ekuban

Lazio team news

Lazio may have little room for changes in the lineup due to the absence of several key players. Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni, Luca Pellegrini, Matteo Guendouzi, Alessio Romagnoli, and Ivan Provedel are not expected to be part of the squad on Friday due to injuries.

Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Patric, Casale, Gila; Lazzari, Vecino, Kamada, Marusic; Anderson, Alberto; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Hysaj Midfielders: Cataldi, Alberto, Vecino, Kamada, A. Anderson, S. Fernandes Forwards: Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/12/23 Lazio 1 - 0 Genoa Coppa Italia 28/08/23 Lazio 0 - 1 Genoa Serie A 27/07/22 Genoa 4 - 1 Lazio Friendly 10/04/22 Genoa 1 - 4 Lazio Serie A 17/12/21 Lazio 3 - 1 Genoa Serie A

Useful links