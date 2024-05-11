This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Solihull Moorstwitter/@solihullmoors
FA Trophy
team-logo
Wembley
team-logo
LIVE UPDATES ON GOAL
Abhinav Sharma

Gateshead vs Solihull Moors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Trophy final

FA TrophyGateshead vs Solihull MoorsGatesheadSolihull Moors

How to watch the FA Trophy match between Gateshead and Solihull Moors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gateshead will take on Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium this Saturday afternoon in the final of the FA Trophy. Both National League sides aim to get their hands on a trophy in the capital.

Solihull Moors are coming into this contest off the back of a heartbreaking loss in their first-ever trip to Wembley Stadium when they were denied promotion to League Two on penalties against Bromley.

Meanwhile, Gateshead were excluded from the play-offs due to issues with their stadium. The Heed will aim to take their frustration from their playoff exclusion and use it to produce a remarkable performance at Wembley.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gateshead vs Solihull Moors kick-off time

Date:Saturday, May 11, 2024
Kick-off time:11:15 am EST
Venue:Wembley Stadium

The FA Trophy final between Gateshead and Solihull Moors is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Wembley Stadium. It will kick off at 11:15 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Gateshead vs Solihull Moors online - TV channels & live streams

This National League match will not be shown live in the US. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Gateshead team news

Gateshead will have the services of loan signing Brandon Haunstrup for the FA Trophy Final after he joined last month for the final stretch of the season. Gateshead's top scorer Marcus Dinanga, who has 14 goals in 27 games, will look to cause a fair few problems for the Solihull defence here.

Gateshead possible XI: Harness; Richardson, Storey, Grayson; Adom, Booty, Francis, Whelan; Worman, Evans; Brown

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beach, Elliot, Harness, Montgomery, Bond, Asikaogu
Defenders:Grayson, Haunstrup, Richardson, Tinkler, Storey, Cook, Johnson
Midfielders:Francis, Evans, Hannant, Whelan, Pani, Worman, Booty, McBride, Stott, Olley, Adom, Constantin
Forwards:Brown, Dinanga, Allan, Knight, Fish, Thompson

Solihull Moors team news

Solihull Moors were missing right-back Jay Benn last time out and he could be sidelined again at Wembley.

Tahvon Campbell will retain his spot down the centre of the attack after an excellent postseason.

Solihull Moors possible XI: Hayes; Clarke, Morrison, Whitmore, Newton; Osborne, Maycock; Sbarra, Stevens, Shade; Campbell

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hayes, Flahavan, Myat
Defenders:Taylor, Stearman, Clarke, Craig, Benn, Whitmore, Newton, Benton, Morrison
Midfielders:Shade, Sbarra, Stevens, Labadie, Warburton, Osborne, Mafuta, Maycock, Martin
Forwards:Boateng, Beck, Campbell, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
06/03/24Gateshead 2-3 Solihull MoorsNational League
22/11/23Solihull Moors 1-2 GatesheadNational League
04/02/23Solihull Moors 0-2 GatesheadNational League
29/10/22Gateshead 1-1 Solihull MoorsNational League
13/03/19Solihull Moors 1-0 GatesheadNational League

Useful links

Advertisement